Allbirds prices IPO at $15 a share, valuing company at $2.15 billion

Allbirds has gone public and the eco-friendly footwear company enlisted Travis Barker to explain why you should care. In an Instagram post, the Blink 182 drummer is sitting pretty in his bubble bath explaining that Allbirds isn’t just prioritizing profits, but will be held accountable by the planet, thanks to its “Sustainable Public Equity Offering, or SPO.” This is essentially a framework that defines a private company’s environmental and social goals before their market debut. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allbirds (@allbirds) In the video, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé is seen holding up the Men’s Wool Pipers, which are available...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO