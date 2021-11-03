CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Allbirds prices IPO at $15 a share, valuing company at $2.15 billion

By Mike Murphy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lifestyle brand Allbirds Inc. priced its initial public offering at $15 a share Tuesday night, above its expected...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fortune

Bill Gates-backed Chinese vaccine maker valued at $2 billion thanks to COVID jab that’s especially potent against Delta

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Chinese vaccine maker Clover Biopharmaceuticals raised $240 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong on Thursday, giving the Chengdu-based firm a valuation of nearly $2 billion. On their first day of trading on Friday, shares dipped 5% below their IPO price of HK$13.38 ($1.72).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Footwear News

Travis Barker in a Bubble Bath Explains Why Allbirds Going Public Is Different From Other Companies

Allbirds has gone public and the eco-friendly footwear company enlisted Travis Barker to explain why you should care. In an Instagram post, the Blink 182 drummer is sitting pretty in his bubble bath explaining that Allbirds isn’t just prioritizing profits, but will be held accountable by the planet, thanks to its “Sustainable Public Equity Offering, or SPO.” This is essentially a framework that defines a private company’s environmental and social goals before their market debut. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allbirds (@allbirds) In the video, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé is seen holding up the Men’s Wool Pipers, which are available...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

ARK Invest added to its Meta Platforms, Roku, and Robinhood Markets positions on Thursday. All three stocks took a hit after reporting disappointing financial results in the past two weeks. Despite a costly transformation at Meta (formerly Facebook), supply chain constraints at Roku, and a sequential slide in accounts at...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks That Look Like Great Buys in November

Merck has a COVID-19 pill that, if approved for use, could generate billions for the company next year. Kraft is one of Buffett's largest holdings and the company just reported a solid earnings beat. Both of these stocks trade at relatively low forward price-to-earnings multiples. If you're looking for a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#The Shoe Company#Company Valuation#Allbirds Inc#Jpmorgan#Bofa Securities
Benzinga

Real Good Food Prices IPO At $12/Share, Below Expected Range

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 5.3 million shares of Class A common stock at $12 per share. Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods develops, markets, and manufactures comfort foods intended to be sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
prweek.com

Sard Verbinnen advises Allbirds on IPO

NEW YORK: Sard Verbinnen worked Allbirds’ communications for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Wednesday. The New Zealand-born and San Francisco-based wool sneaker company priced its IPO of 20.1 million shares of class A common stock at $15 per share. At Wednesday’s listing on Nasdaq, the company was valued at approximately $1.4 billion. Allbirds’ strategy focuses on investors who support sustainability.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 313% to 1,304% by 2023

Be careful: Sales growth alone doesn't always give you the full story about a company. Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, no group of companies has performed better than growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's insistence on using quantitative-easing measures to keep rates low has led to abundant access to cheap capital.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.75% to $3,477.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $296.08 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy