Allbirds prices IPO at $15 a share, valuing company at $2.15 billion
Lifestyle brand Allbirds Inc. priced its initial public offering at $15 a share Tuesday night, above its expected...www.marketwatch.com
Lifestyle brand Allbirds Inc. priced its initial public offering at $15 a share Tuesday night, above its expected...www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0