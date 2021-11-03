CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandmother and grandson hit the polls to vote together

 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Voter turnout is historically low in off year elections but two Atlanta residents were not about to let this opportunity pass them by.

King Walker and his grandmother, Flossie, think they might be the oldest and youngest pair voting in Atlanta Tuesday.

King just turned 18 two weeks ago and Flossie is about to turn 94. He said he couldn't wait to join his Grandma at the polls.

"When I was younger I would always watch her go vote," the Booker T Washington High School Student said.

He turned 18 on October 12th and to celebrate, he asked his almost 94-year-old Grandma to come with him as he cast his first ballot.

Voting has always been important to Flossie, even if she doesn't know exactly who she voted for the first time she went to the polls.

But watching her grandson vote for the first time? She'll remember that, stating that she was "very, very proud of him."

King attended the Democracy Now class through Atlanta Public Schools, Rock the Vote, AMB Sports and Entertainment, and the New Georgia Project when he was 17 because he wanted to learn about voting rights.

"I was doing the forum at APS and three of the candidates were there: Andre Dickens, Antonio Brown, and Sharon Gay. So, we got to ask them questions and that influenced who I was going to vote for," he said.

King added that he did his homework and said he was ready for Election Day.

"I was nervous and excited because it was my first time voting. And you're seeing all the names and the people you've talked about and discussed," he said.

Still, he was grateful to have his grandmother by his side.

"It was exciting, to watch him get out and vote for the first time," Flossie said about the day.

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for King. His precinct couldn't find his voter registration, so he had to vote by provisional ballot.

Even though there wasn't a line, it took him nearly an hour to get through the process, but he did vote and he said he's incredibly grateful to his grandma for being there with him.

