80% of Consumers Have at Least One Subscription, but Declined Payments Can Send Them Elsewhere

 4 days ago
By most accounts, the consumer love affair with retail subscription services has never been stronger, and yet a simple erroneous payment decline can seriously test their loyalty. PYMNTS’ new Optimizing Subscription Payments polled 2,200 shoppers to see what makes them buy — and what makes them say bye-bye. Download...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subscription Services#Subscriptions#Flexpay
