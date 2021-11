Every once in a while, a Jeopardy! contestant comes along who seems like they can't be beat. In recent years, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer have been among the unstoppable few, and this season, Matt Amodio joined their ranks. Amodio won 38 games of Jeopardy! in a row, but like all good things, his reign came to an end on the Oct. 11 episode when he flubbed the "Final Jeopardy!" clue. Read on to find out what bit of trivia stumped Amodio, and how much he's walking away with.

TV SHOWS ・ 25 DAYS AGO