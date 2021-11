While the news remains rife with the crises and fiscal cliffs facing our federal government, it has not been all bad for those focused on national security. But first, let’s focus on the bad, though unsurprising news. On Oct. 1 — for the 12th time in the past 13 years — the new fiscal year started under a continuing resolution. For those not attuned to what a CR is or does, it means we entered the government’s new spending year hamstrung with last year’s budget and last year’s spending authorities. Not only does this mean reduced resources from those planned by the Defense Department and the military services, it also means they — and industry — are unable to start new programs as planned.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO