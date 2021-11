IPO-bound fintech decacorn Paytm has planned to feature Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies offerings if the Indian government legalises them, according to inc42.com. In October 2021, One97 Communications, which runs Paytm, received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) nod for its initial public offering (IPO). The fintech is looking to raise INR 18,300 crore via IPO (up to USD 20 billion), which will open for subscription on 8 November and close on 10 November 2021. Paytm had stopped facilitating crypto-related transactions on Indian exchanges in May 2021 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a private diktat to banks asking them to reconsider cryptocurrency transactions.

