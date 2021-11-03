GA-Mayor-Atlanta-Cnty

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Georgia...

Hokie Road Trip 2021, Part 2: Atlanta, GA

It feels so long since part one of this series in Morgantown but given that our schedule is very backloaded with road games, you’ll be seeing a lot more of these before season’s end. My dad’s side of the family has roots in Jackson, GA, a small town about halfway...
Deep South News Digest, 6 pm update

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select Deep South stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP's complete coverage of Deep South and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:
2 die in Georgia house fire

MABLETON, Ga. (AP) — A mother and daughter were killed Tuesday in a house fire in Georgia. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services officials said the fire, reported shortly after 7 a.m., occurred in Mableton. Few details about the two women have been released, but officials said the mother was...
From A to Z, our little town has what you need

We’ve got Lake Eufaula. We’ve got one of the prettiest downtowns you will find, anywhere. We’ve got Eufaula Avenue, which is like driving down a center spread of Southern Living. We’ve got the annual Eufaula Pilgrimage, the oldest tour of homes in Alabama. We’ve got Shorter Mansion, straight from the movie “Sweet Home Alabama.” There’s also Fendall Hall, Kendall Manor and a number of other landmark homes. We’ve got Lakepoint State Park Resort; good luck finding a better one. We’ve got fishing that is arguably second to no one. Yes, we are the “Big Bass Capital of the World,” but we also have outstanding catfish and crappie fishing. We have more artificial lure companies at which you can shake the proverbial stick. We’ve got a spectacular walking trail. We’ve got Les Snead, and while we are sharing him with Los Angeles where he is general manager of the Rams, he’s still a son to Eufaula. We’ve got choices with the public Eufaula City Schools and private Lakeside School. We have a fantastic higher education available with the Sparks Campus of Wallace Community College. We are also just a little more than an hour from Troy University, Auburn University and Tuskegee University, an hour and-a-half from Alabama State University, and three-plus hours from the University of Alabama. Agriculture still thrives here, such as cotton, peanuts, etc. If you are an outdoorsman, you can find just about anything you’re looking to hunt in these parts. We are rural, but there is plenty of shopping available. If not, Columbus (Georgia), Dothan, Auburn and Montgomery are all nearby. Geographically, Eufaula is ideally placed about halfway between the Emerald Coast of the Florida beaches and the bustling city of Atlanta. We’ve got the Manny the Bass statue, something I promise no one else has. We honor our veterans like few others. We’ve got pride in our town and it shows. Come visit and stay a while. You’ll see. Why? Because we’ve got it.
