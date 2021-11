The baby product registry Babylist has raised $40 million in Series C funding, which the company says it will use to expand on several fronts. The Oakland, California firm announced the funding in a news release on Thursday (Nov. 4), saying it will use it to build on “its ability to serve the baby’s entire community — not just the parents, but the family and friends that together plan, prepare and shop for the arrival of a child.”

