Things got ugly in the final debate between Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday night. Sliwa, who is the founder and head of the Guardian Angels, an crime prevention organization consisting of unarmed civilians, faked a series of crimes in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In once instance, Sliwa claimed he had been kidnapped when he had not. Sliwa admitted the crimes were fake in 1992.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO