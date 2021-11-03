What’s up with the field of economics?

You can’t get the staff, as the old quip goes, and it happens to be a goodly part of the explanation for the UK’s sluggish recovery from the Covid pandemic (which is, of course, not exactly “over” in any case). With the notable exception of the United States, most major economies have not yet recovered the level of output they were at when the coronavirus struck, and, it has to be said, the UK is further away from that benchmark than its closest neighbours – 2.1 per cent off the levels of early 2020, as compared with France and Germany, lower by 0.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively. Some of the difference is down to slightly different methods of accounting for growth, and the different composition of the UK economy, being more reliant on service industries (though in fact that could be working this time in favour of the UK).

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO