What’s up with the field of economics?

By
marketplace.org
 9 days ago

Economics is a social science. It involves theories and models and lots of math. So why is it so hard for economists to agree? And why is there often a disconnect between what economists say will happen and what actually happens in the real economy? That’s something Molly has been wondering...

www.marketplace.org

AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Biden's economic malaise marches on

On Nov. 8, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released its Survey of Consumer Expectations . It shows economic anxiety over inflation, the labor market, and household finances. According to the survey, respondents are most on edge about inflation. For instance, "median inflation expectations increased by 0.4 percentage point to 5.7% at the one-year horizon, reaching a new series high."
BUSINESS
whbl.com

Economics must step up to green challenge, says LSE’s Stern

GLASGOW (Reuters) – For pioneering climate economist Nicholas Stern, the computer revolution of recent decades holds useful lessons about how the falling cost of green technology can be a game-changer, and why economists still struggle to measure and model its implications. To explain the economic stakes involved in ridding the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
Robert Kirby
The Independent

What will the UK’s stagnating economic growth mean for politics?

You can’t get the staff, as the old quip goes, and it happens to be a goodly part of the explanation for the UK’s sluggish recovery from the Covid pandemic (which is, of course, not exactly “over” in any case). With the notable exception of the United States, most major economies have not yet recovered the level of output they were at when the coronavirus struck, and, it has to be said, the UK is further away from that benchmark than its closest neighbours – 2.1 per cent off the levels of early 2020, as compared with France and Germany, lower by 0.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively. Some of the difference is down to slightly different methods of accounting for growth, and the different composition of the UK economy, being more reliant on service industries (though in fact that could be working this time in favour of the UK).
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

What is Bitcoin's fundamental value? That's a good question

As it hits new highs, there is no shortage of bold predictions about Bitcoin reaching US$100,000 or more. Often these are based on not much more than extrapolations by people with vested interests: the price has gone up a lot so it will keep going up. If it gets above its previous high, it must keep going up. There is also “charting” or “technical analysis” – looking at graphs and seeing patterns in them. There may be fancy terms such as “resistance levels” and “Tenkan-Sen”. There is talk about “fundamentals”. Let’s examine this last idea. Does Bitcoin have a fundamental value? Calculating...
MARKETS
marketplace.org

“We simply must pay our bills”: Janet Yellen on debt, inflation, infrastructure and what the economy needs

Following the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday, President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda now turns to the Build Back Better bill, the social spending package. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, recently returned from the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, has called the proposed legislation “transformational” for the American people and economy.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Farmers face rising fertilizer prices and supply constraints

In this economy, it seems like nothing is escaping inflation. Take natural gas. And those rising natural gas prices are pushing up the price of something farmers think about a lot: fertilizer. When the cost of an agricultural input like fertilizer goes up, farmers feel it. This time last year,...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Mexico's economic recovery has sting in its tail

Latin America's second-largest economy is bouncing back from its worst slump in decades, but rising living costs mean that many Mexicans like Reynaldo Perez are struggling to scrape by. At the same time, the Mexican economy -- the second largest in Latin America, after Brazil -- has yet to recover to its pre-pandemic size.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

What rising rents mean for inflation

October saw the biggest yearly consumer price index jump since 1990: 6.2%. Within that, there was an annual increase in “shelter costs” — rent or the rent equivalent for homeowners — of 3.5%. “Single-family rents are up about 10% over the last 12 months,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at...
BUSINESS

