Dear Annie: I am 38 years old with three kids ages 18, 15 and 13. I just recently moved back home with my mom because I was in an abusive relationship. Well, my mom is treating me like a 15-year-old. I cannot come and go as I please, and I do not even go anywhere except to run basic errands. I do all the cooking, most of the cleaning and whatever else she asks me to do. I do not complain about anything; I just do it.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO