Twitter Voted To Eliminate This Bach Contestant Way Before The Rose Ceremony

When I first saw Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’ breakup announcement, I thought it was a prank, partly because they seemed super happy together and partly because it sounded so similar to other Bachelor breakups. But Thurston and Moynes aren’t alone in resorting to this generic language. In almost every statement in recent years, the Bachelor-famous words and phrases like “journey,” “follow your heart,” and “trust the process,” are replaced by their broken-hearted counterparts: “difficult decision,” “separate ways,” and “healing hearts.” Although the franchise might not have a great track record when it comes to long-term love, they’ve nailed the art of a cordial breakup. There are legitimate reasons for why Bachelor breakup announcements follow a certain strategy — and it’s not just a lack of creativity.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO