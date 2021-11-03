CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

A Tiny Mississippi Restaurant, Dairy Freeze Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Nostalgia

By Daniella DiRienzo
 9 days ago

Take a sweet step back in time with a visit to Dairy Freeze. Authentically old-fashioned, it’s been around since the 1950s and has barely changed. However, there has been one significant change – the menu has grown to include a slew of sweet treats, from ice cream cones to snow cones.

Nicknamed the “Tomatopolis of the World,” Crystal Springs probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind when thinking of sweets. However, it’s exactly where you’ll find Dairy Freeze.

The decades-old dairy bar has been doling out delicious desserts since 1951.

Now a Crystal Springs staple, the Dairy Freeze – and its menu of tasty treats – is a favorite of all ages. And oftentimes, a visit is a family tradition.

The tiny, 300-square-foot dairy bar doles out all the classics – and then some.

Like any old-fashioned dairy bar, it serves up chocolate and vanilla soft serve. In addition to filling cones, the soft serve is used as the base for shakes, malts, banana splits, and sundaes.

It’s also used to make Dairy Freeze’s signature treat, Candy Crunch, which is a mixture of ice cream with cookies, candies, and more.

There are snow cones, too.

And just like the sign outside says, Dairy Freeze serves ice milk, which is a frozen treat that’s just as sweet as ice cream, yet has less than 10% milk fat.

Having barely changed throughout the decades, Dairy Freeze serves up just as much nostalgia as ice cream!

For more info, call Dairy Freeze at (601) 892-1412. You can also visit the eatery’s Facebook page .

So, did you know about this decades-old eatery? Ever dined at Dairy Freeze? If so, what’d you order? And how was it? Tell us!

This isn’t the only restaurant that serves up heaping helpings of nostalgia. Click here to read about the oldest restaurant in the state.

