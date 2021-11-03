CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Richaun Holmes: Limps to locker room

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Holmes twisted his left knee and limped to the locker room during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

NBA fines Kings center Richaun Holmes $15,000 for throwing headband in win over Pelicans

The NBA has fined Kings center Richaun Holmes for firing his headband into the stands in frustration after being called for a foul during Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations, announced Thursday the league had fined Holmes $15,000. The incident occurred...
NBA
NBC Sports

Haliburton, Holmes break down 'special' Kings connection

Tyrese Haliburton's NBA career has gotten off to a strong start, as the former Kings No. 12 overall draft pick finished fourth in rookie of the year voting and so far has been an integral part of the team's 3-2 start to the season. Haliburton ended up with eight assists...
NBA
cbslocal.com

Kings’ Richaun Holmes Fined $15K For Tossing Headband Into Stands

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings big man Richaun Holmes was fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the stands during Wednesday night’s win over the Pelicans, the NBA announced Thursday. The action led to Holmes’ second technical foul and his ejection from the game. It happened at 9:49 mark of...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Richaun Holmes dominates Charlotte

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Friday's nine-game slate offered up some serious blowouts, but there were also...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Richaun Holmes
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Share PDA After Suns' Win

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner shared a passionate kiss, courtside, after the Phoenix Suns' 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Friday night. The couple had yet to show off any public displays of affection. Jenner caught the game with Justin and Hailey Bieber as well as Travis Bennett. Booker...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
manofmany.com

Ben Simmons Flexes on the Haters with New $2 Million Porsche

Ben Simmons has become one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. After a lacklustre performance in last season’s playoffs, the former number one draft pick has been criticised by teammates, coaches and pundits across the league. Feeling thrown under the bus, the Australian went to war with his Philadelphia 76ers front office, demanding to be traded anywhere else. Unfortunately, zero transfer deals have transpired, and Ben has yet to set foot on the court. So what does a 25-year-old multi-millionaire do with all the free time in the world? Shopping. And while his jump shot may be broken, Simmons has been making it rain on the roads, recently purchasing a rare $2 million Porsche 918 Spyder.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy