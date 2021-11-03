CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Landslide kills 11 in southern Colombia, others missing

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otuHl_0cknLxEC00
Colombian Civil Defense workers unearth the body of a deceased person in a landslide that was caused by heavy rains in the country, in Mallana, Colombia November 2, 2021. Colombian Civil Defense/Handout via REUTERS

BOGOTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A landslide in Colombia's Narino province, close to the border with Ecuador, has killed 11 people, the country's disaster relief agency (UNGRD) said on Tuesday, adding that dozens more were hurt or missing.

The landslide, which followed heavy rain, took place in the rural municipality Mallama and destroyed two buildings, the UNGRD said in a message via Twitter.

As well as those who died, the landslide left 10 people injured, while some 15 to 20 people remain missing, the agency said.

UNGRD director Eduardo Jose Gonzalez "will travel first thing in the morning to the municipality of Mallama, Narino" to the site of the landslide and has ordered the search and rescue team be deployed, it said.

Rescue operations were suspended because of the potential for more landslides due to rain and will be resumed on Wednesday morning.

Landslides are common in mountainous Colombia, especially during the rainy season and in areas where precarious informal housing and narrow roadways are constructed on deforested Andean hillsides.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WNMT AM 650

Nineteen killed as boat sinks on southern coast of Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Nineteen Haitians died when a boat transporting them between the southern coastal settlements of Anse-a-Pitre and Marigot sank in the early hours of Saturday morning, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Twitter. Local media quoted a survivor identified as Marie Lucienne Pola as saying the boat, which was...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#Colombia#Rescue Team#Heavy Rain#Ungrd#Narino#Andean
Daily Beast

Rabbi From Hell at Center of Gruesome Cult Murders

JERUSALEM—A Jerusalem judge says that Eliezer Berland, one of Israel’s most infamous cult leaders, who repeatedly slipped through the hands of law enforcement by fleeing the country and securing reduced jail sentences through plea deals, has implicated himself in two gory unsolved murders dating back to 1986. Following the arrests...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Latin Grammy-winning singer Mendonca dies in Brazil crash

Marilia Mendonca, one of the hottest young stars of Brazil's answer to country music, died in a plane crash on Friday, officials said. "We still cannot say what caused the plane to crash, but there is damage that suggests that the plane collided with a (power) antenna before falling," Lopes said at a press conference.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC News

California travel blogger among 2 killed in Mexico's Tulum

MEXICO CITY — A San Jose, California woman born in India was one of two foreign tourists killed in the apparent crossfire of a drug-gang shootout in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. Authorities in Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun are located, said one...
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Gossip

Ariela Weinberg Heads to Kenya: Has Biniyam Already Ghosted Her?

When Ariela Weinberg told Biniyam Shibre that she would never return to Ethiopia, she meant it. It wasn't solely because Biniyam cheated while their baby got surgery, though that was a huge factor. Ari warned him that to get their relationship back on track, they would need to move to...
WORLD
IBTimes

Fully Vaccinated Man Who Died While On Flight Was COVID-19 Positive

A man, who was found dead on a flight from Turkey to Germany last month, was positive for COVID-19 before he boarded the aircraft. Authorities confirmed Tuesday, while the 51-year-old's cause of death was unclear, he was suffering from COVID-19. The man was found motionless in his seat after Pegasus Airlines flight PC1-43 from Istanbul touched down at Hamburg Airport on Oct. 25, the National News reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA
Vice

Gunmen ‘Stormed the Beach and Started Shooting’ at Cancun Resort

Hundreds of vacationers ran for cover during a shootout at a Hyatt hotel near the popular Mexican resort town of Cancun on Thursday afternoon. A group of 15 gunmen arrived on the beach by boat wearing ski masks, according to the local state prosecutor quoted in a report by the AP, to assassinate a couple of men “who had showed up saying they were the new dealers in the area.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

2 killed by gunfire close to ritzy resort near Cancun

A commando of drug gang gunmen on Thursday stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast in front of luxury hotels and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang. The dramatic shooting attack sent tourists scrambling for cover at the resort of Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun. The two suspected drug […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

Latin Grammy winner Marília Mendonça dies in plane crash

SAO PAULO (AP) — Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil’s most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, died Friday in an airplane crash on her way to a concert. She was 26. Mendonça’s press office confirmed her death in a statement, and said four other passengers on the flight also perished. Their plane crashed between […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Unvaccinated in Greece face new restrictions as COVID cases soar

ATHENS (Reuters) - Queues formed outside shops in Athens on Saturday on the first day of new restrictions to curb soaring coronavirus infections which require the unvaccinated to have negative COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 infections in Greece hit a new daily high almost every day in November, prompting authorities to announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

218K+
Followers
234K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy