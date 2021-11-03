CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oprah announces her Favorite Things list ahead of the holidays

By Sian Babish, BestReviews
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6F1R_0cknLq3700

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Shopping Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021

The queen of media has spoken, which means the holiday season has officially arrived. Oprah just announced her Favorite Things. This year, shoppers can expect to see 110 exciting gifts that will surprise and excite recipients, including several from small businesses and brands owned by women and people of color.

It has never been easier to shop the season’s most-anticipated gift guide, either with Amazon presenting Oprah’s Favorite Things. Now, shoppers can jump online from the comfort of their couches to partake in holiday shopping, which should start right now, according to experts . Best of all, many of the gifts featured are currently on sale, and there’s no time like now to scoop up the deals.

What to know about Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021

What’s included on this year’s list?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iwx82_0cknLq3700

While this year’s Favorite Things includes tried-and-true brands, from Amazon to UGG, the curated list celebrates, in Oprah’s words , small businesses as well as women and minority-owned brands. The diverse collection of over 100 gifts, ranging from virtual reality headsets to gourmet truffle oil , is organized into 10 popular categories:

  • Stylish Gifts
  • Cozy Gifts
  • Home Gifts
  • Kitchen Gifts
  • Beauty Gifts
  • Tech Gifts
  • Pet Gifts
  • Food Gifts
  • Children’s Gifts
  • Books & Writing Gifts

SHOP NOW

Oprah’s Favorite Things remains the top gift guide to shop this season for shoppers wanting to give an eclectic mix of classic and one-of-a-kind gifts. And of course, Orpah emphasizes that there’s something for everyone, and shoppers should remember to treat themselves, too.

Where you can buy Oprah’s Favorite Things

Oprah’s Favorite Things are available on Amazon, many of which are Prime-eligible. That means for several gifts, shoppers can enjoy free two-day shipping, as well as free, no-hassle returns through January 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GMUE_0cknLq3700

Some of Oprah’s Favorite Things already even come in presentation-worthy gift boxes, such as this organic mustard set . Other gifts can be wrapped by Amazon for an additional fee starting at $4. Or, shoppers can add wrapping paper or gift bags to their Amazon orders, so gifts and wrapping supplies arrive conveniently in the same shipment. SHOP NOW

How much are Oprah’s Favorite Things?

Oprah’s Favorite Things include gifts at all price points, which means there’s something to suit every shopper’s budget. There are affordable gifts priced below $50, including toys and puzzles and high-end picks like rowing machines that are over $2,000. However, several of the gifts fall between the $100-$300 price range.

Top 10 products on Oprah’s Favorite Things list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1Lm2_0cknLq3700

Amazon Echo Show 10

The new-and-improved Echo Show 10 makes it easy to stream music and movies right on kitchen countertops. Users can cook following interactive recipes from the Food Network Kitchen, which features dishes and delicacies from around the world.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jrnus_0cknLq3700

Maya J Harmony Trio Bracelets

These chic stacking bracelets, available in silver and gold-tone, are ideal minimalist accessories that complement virtually every outfit. The bracelets are made by a New York-based family-run business.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbFBh_0cknLq3700

UGG Women’s Gertrude Long Teddy Coat

Cozy and warm, this UGG coat is nothing short of a cold-weather favorite. Besides an elegant, sprawling lapel that keeps shoulders warm, the double-breasted style has spacious pockets to hold the essentials or keep hands warm.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAmeF_0cknLq3700

Bindle Puppy Travel Pack

This compact travel kit stores everything dog owners need when they venture outdoors. It includes a canteen that holds water and treats, and it comes with a collapsible bowl for easy feeding or drinking on the go.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UF6LV_0cknLq3700

Tourance Florence Long Winter Scarf

The luxurious faux fur scarf is extra-long so wearers can get cozy when wrapping it around their neck or shoulders. The conveniently machine-washable scarf is available in rich navy, chocolate and mocha.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIxJT_0cknLq3700

Sonoma Microwavable Aromatherapy Stuffed Animals

These microwavable plush animals are snuggle-friendly, plus they’re filled with lavender and eucalyptus-infused flax seeds to aid in relaxation and sinus relief. The covers are removable for easy washing or spot cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNeV8_0cknLq3700

Galison Faith Ringgold The Sunflower Quilting Bee at Arles Puzzle

A true work of art, this 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features powerful African-American icons, including Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks. When assembled, the colorful and culturally-relevant puzzle, which is 27 by 20 inches, can be framed and displayed.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8uDd_0cknLq3700

Savannah Bee Company Book of Honey Gift Set

The Book of Honey gift set includes six flavors in 3-ounce jars, including the ever-popular lavender and orange blossom varieties. It’s considered an ideal introductory set for those who want to explore the wide world of unique honey flavors.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoKQp_0cknLq3700

Bose Sleepbuds II

Unwind with relaxing sounds with these comfortable Bose earbuds specially designed for sleep-inducing listening. The earbuds come with access to a 50-sound library that features tranquil nature scapes like running water, rainforests and ocean waves.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Hw9b_0cknLq3700

Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus

The Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker is a kitchen delight that makes up to half a pound of pasta in 10 minutes. It extrudes pasta in a variety of shapes, including pappardelle, angel hair and penne. The device comes with a quick-start guide with 15 recipes.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

These Are the Top 5 Best-Selling Toys on Amazon's Holiday List

We bet almost every parent has had at least one Christmas where they struggled to find the perfect gift to place under the tree. (We also bet that once you narrowed your search down, a few of your options were totally sold out...ouch.) Well, we're manifesting this holiday season to be different (less time stressing and more time making smores and cookies for Santa). And the first step is buying one...or all five best-selling items on Amazon's holiday toy list. Parents, grandparents and everyone in between have bought more than one million of these items so far, so you know they're good. From a classic LEGO Brick Box to a ThinkFun Gravity Maze and Toddler Slide, these five toys will make even the pickiest kids happy.
SHOPPING
Elle

Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping This Year

When it comes to shopping during the holiday season, the world is your oyster. But with an ocean of gifts to explore, the hunt for the perfect present can feel a bit overwhelming. Amazon is thankfully narrowing it down. The online retailer just released its Amazon's Customers' Most-Loved Gifts section, curated exclusively with items that have received raving reviews or are featured in wish lists from Amazon users.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Harriet Tubman
People

Oprah Just Named Amazon's Best-Selling Crossbody Bag One of Her Favorite Things — and It's Only $45

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Oprah's annual favorite things list dropped this week on Amazon, and unsurprisingly, it's full of 110 incredible fashion, beauty, home, and tech gift ideas. You'll find cozy loungewear, festive lipstick sets, top-rated cookware, and Amazon smart devices. One of the best deals on the list is the best-selling K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody Bag that's going for $45 on Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WISH-TV

‘Toy Insider’ editor reveals this year’s hottest toys for holiday season

The Toy Insider, the toy industry’s most influential organization and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers, has unveiled its 16th annual holiday gift guide. The guide gives shoppers a look at what the hottest toys will be this holiday season, with editors encouraging them to buy them early before they start to sell out!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Reality Headsets#Toys#Food Network#Bestreviews#Shopping Oprah
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle Introduced Oprah to This Wellness Brand -- And It's On Oprah's Favorite Things List

Meghan Markle's go-to superfood latte is on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list!. Oprah Winfrey wrote on Oprah Daily that her royal Montecito neighbor introduced the woman-led wellness brand Clevr, in particular the instant latte blends made with adaptogens and superfoods to help with energy, mood and focus. Oprah's Favorite Things includes the Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit ($74), which comes with the Golden SuperLatte, Chai SuperLatte and a portable milk frother.
CELEBRITIES
News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

10 awesome classic toys kids still love in 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. One day, LOL Surprise dolls, Snackin' Grogu and other upstart toys on Amazon's 2021 Toys We Love List may be...
KIDS
WGN Radio

12 Gabby’s Dollhouse gifts that kids will love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Gabby’s Dollhouse gift is best?  Hey, Gabby! Take us to the dollhouse! Gabby’s Dollhouse is the popular Dreamworks show on Netflix that follows Gabby and her best-stuffed animal friend, Pandy Paws, as they go on adventures. With cute crafts, mini-worlds and adorable kitty characters, this […]
SHOPPING
WGN Radio

Best gifts for people who love their Cricut

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for people who love their Cricut is best? Cricut machines are a must-have for any crafter who is serious about creating new products, but what do you get someone who already has one of these versatile crafting tools? Fortunately, there are lots of accessories and […]
SHOPPING
KXAN

KXAN

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy