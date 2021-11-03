San Francisco Police Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Over 97% as of Monday Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with the San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday confirmed its department-wide vaccination numbers exceeded 97% as of Monday’s final deadline.

The San Francisco Health Department’s “Safer Return Together” health order required that all city employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021.

According to the press release issued by the department, the SFPD exceeded a 97% fully vaccinated rate in compliance with city policy, well over the citywide rate of 76% of San Francisco residents who have received their COVID-19 vaccination.

The release said that 97.4% of all sworn officers and 97.8% of all non-sworn SFPD employees were completely vaccinated, for a total vaccination rate of 97.5%.

A total of 2,036 sworn officers out of 2,090 reported being fully vaccinated, the release said, leaving 41 sworn officers who reported being unvaccinated and another 13 officers who were partially vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, all San Francisco Police Department employees who have not complied with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination policy have been placed on leave pending proceedings to release them from their employment.

In late September, Chief of Police William Scott initiated a redeployment plan due to the uncertainties regarding the impact of the city’s COVID-19 vaccination policy on the department’s ability to fulfill its core

functions. Scott’s redeployment plan sought “to assure that we continue to fulfill our core functions of patrol, investigations and public safety.”