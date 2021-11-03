Sarah Davis elected to Norton City Council

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Norton voters chose to elect Sarah Davis to fill a City Council position expiring on Dec. 31, 2022, according to unofficial election results.

Davis currently is a member of the council appointed to fill the remainder of Delores Belcher’s term.

Voters also elected Jason McConnell as sheriff.

You can check more local and statewide election results by clicking here.

