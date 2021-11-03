CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Davis elected to Norton City Council

By Ben Gilliam
 4 days ago

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Norton voters chose to elect Sarah Davis to fill a City Council position expiring on Dec. 31, 2022, according to unofficial election results.

Davis currently is a member of the council appointed to fill the remainder of Delores Belcher’s term.

Voters also elected Jason McConnell as sheriff.

