Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He’s Taking a Break From Moviemaking

By Christy Piña
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XL69s_0cknLdou00

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about why he decided to take “a little sabbatical” from moviemaking after wrapping on his upcoming Apple TV+ holiday film, Spirited .

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family [wife Blake Lively and their three daughters] and time with them,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards on Monday in New York City. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

The actor took to his Instagram on Oct. 16 to share that Spirited had wrapped. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago,” he wrote. “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true.”

Reynolds added, “I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”

Just because he won’t be making any movies, however, doesn’t mean he won’t be working on one of the many other notches under his belt. “I’m busy, obviously, with other things at my company,” he said.

Aside from acting, Reynolds also has stakes in Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, Maximum Effort Marketing and Wrexham AFC. “Showing up is so important and picking up the phone and having skin in the game. Our philosophy is to bring people together in fun, smart, unexpected ways,” Reynolds previously told THR of his various business ventures.

“So, I’ll probably be away from film, or at least shooting films, till the end of the summer,” he said. “It just provides me an opportunity to be home.”

‘Red Notice’ Premiere: Dwayne Johnson Boasts “This is the Biggest Event Netflix Has Ever Had”

With street closures, multiple security checkpoints, fan-filled bleachers and Ted Sarandos bobbing his head to beats from a nearby DJ all within the L.A. Live event complex, Wednesday night’s world premiere for Netflix’s Red Notice delivered a scene reminiscent of a major Hollywood award show like the Emmys. Or, you know, that other one. “This is the biggest carpet I have been to since the Oscars,” Gal Gadot told The Hollywood Reporter as she surveyed the upgraded surroundings designed to celebrate the reveal of the Rawson Marshall Thurber heist film that pairs her with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. “The Oscars...
How to Get Top Hollywood Entrepreneur Dwayne Johnson’s Tequila and More Online

The Hollywood Reporter debuts its inaugural list of the top 10 star entrepreneurs of 2021, which also includes Ryan Reynolds, Drew Barrymore, Sofía Vergara, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and more. Dwayne Johnson may be the world’s biggest action star (and Hollywood’s highest-paid actor for two years running), but the Rock would like to be seen as something even sturdier: successful entrepreneur. Two years after a sizable investment in Norwegian-based premium water brand Voss, he’s making a splash in the beverage sector. That’s on top of his global ambassadorship for Under Armour, which launched the Project Rock line of workout apparel...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shutting Down Production as Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury (Exclusive)

Disney’s highly anticipated Black Panther sequel has hit a new speed bump. The Marvel feature, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is temporarily shutting down due to the severity of the injury sustained by star Letitia Wright, sources close to the production tell The Hollywood Reporter. Wright was injured in late August while the film was shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. At the time, Marvel Studios said Wright’s injury would ultimately not impact the shooting schedule of the film. After the injury, Wright left for London, where the star has been since, while the production shot around her character, Shuri,...
Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.
Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds
Will Ferrell
Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
‘Red Notice’ Review: Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot Compete in an Elaborate Easter Egg Hunt

Lifting its title from Interpol’s most-wanted list, “Dodgeball” director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s twisty treasure-hunt lark “Red Notice” blurs the lines between good guys and bad guys, and instead focuses on which of two notorious art thieves is better at breaking the law: sarcastic master forger Nolan Booth (a reliably whiny Ryan Reynolds) or his upscale nemesis, known only as “the Bishop” (a more wine-and-diney Gal Gadot). Their goal is to collect three ornamental orbs — worth some $300 million, but only as a set — originally gifted from Anthony to Cleopatra, then scattered to the corners of the globe. While Booth...
Dwayne Johnson Pledges to Stop Using Real Guns on His Productions, Following ‘Rust’ Tragedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Dwayne Johnson’s new movie for Netflix, “Red Notice,” stars three of the biggest celebrities on the planet — Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot — and is one of many Hollywood films that feature firearms for the sake of action-packed storylines. “Red Notice,” which launches on the streaming service on Nov. 12, followed very careful safety protocols on-set, as most productions do. But after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust,” Johnson is pledging to stop using real firearms on all projects that are produced by his company, Seven Bucks Productions. “First of all, I was heartbroken,”...
Ryan Reynolds: The goal is to take Wrexham to the Premier League

Wrexham AFC's new owners Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney say they have big goals for the soccer team during their first press conference since the takeover of the club. (Oct. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Ryan Reynolds Admits He Can’t Wait For ‘Quality Time’ With Blake Lively & 3 Kids During Acting Break

The ‘Deadpool’ star told HollywoodLife that he’s looking forward to relaxing during the holiday season at the premiere of his new movie ‘Red Notice.’. There’s nothing better than taking the holidays to relax and spend time with family! Ryan Reynolds plans to do just that! The 45-year-old actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was looking forward to spending time with his wife Blake Lively, 34, and their three kids James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, at the premiere of his new movie Red Notice. He said that quality time was his chief concern, when deciding to take a break.
How Green Lantern’s Performance Inspired Ryan Reynolds To Produce Deadpool

Before Ryan Reynolds shook up the comic book movie world with Deadpool, finally putting all his talents into the perfect character to display them, he played the Green Lantern in 2011. Unfortunately that went down as one of the worst comic book movies of all time. Ryan Reynolds and the Green Lantern’s director both have some thoughts on the film, and Reynolds bounced back in a significant way, making one of the most exciting and unique superhero franchises out. Here is how Green lantern’s performance inspired Ryan Reynolds to produce Deadpool.
Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Reveals The ‘Life Lesson’ Learned During That First R-Rated Movie

In a matter of only five years, Ryan Reynolds went from running away from the pitchforks of DC fans appalled by Green Lantern to receiving universal praise for embodying a Marvel fan-favorite in 2016’s Deadpool. Since then, Reynolds has become not only one of the most successful actors of the moment, but a producer and entrepreneur, who very much carves his own place in Hollywood. Ahead of th franchise's third installment, Reynolds is reflecting on the ‘life lessons’ the first movie taught him that sticks with him to this day.
Will Ryan Reynolds’ Break Delay Deadpool 3 Further?

Ryan Reynolds is taking a break. Speaking with THR, Reynolds revealed that he is “trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them” after recently completing work on a holiday season film called Spirited with Will Ferrell for Apple TV+ (Reynolds is married to actress Blake Lively, with whom he has three daughters).
Ryan Reynold's McRib Cocktail Has Instagram Freaking Out

There's no way around it: Ryan Reynolds exudes charm. The Canadian actor has been on a roll lately and The Wall Street Journal recently recognized his rising success. In addition to his many acting roles and business ventures, Reynolds also co-owns Aviation American Gin. Though Food & Wine notes he sold the brand to British company Diageo in a deal worth over $600 million in 2020, Reynolds continues to be involved in marketing the gin, which he claims to love "more than any other spirit." Since he became co-owner in 2018, Reynolds' humorous advertisements have made Aviation one of the more popular "super-premium" gin brands out there.
