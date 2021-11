SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man had to be removed from the inside of a wall at the Landmark Theater in Syracuse Friday morning. Shockingly, he had been inside the wall for days! Syracuse Police say the 39-year-old man entered the building Tuesday. They believe he climbed into a crawl space and fell into a […]

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO