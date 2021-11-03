CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OJ Simpson told Nicole Brown ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it’ before murders, Caitlyn Jenner claims

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cris Belle, Associated Press
 4 days ago

( WJW ) – Caitlyn Jenner claims that O.J. Simpson once told Nicole Brown that he would one day “kill her and get away with it,” before she was murdered.

Jenner, 72, who was once married to Brown’s best friend Kris Jenner, made the allegation during an appearance on “Big Brother VIP” in Australia.

CDC advisers recommend Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

“Obviously he did it and he got away with it,” recalled Jenner, who said she was at Brown’s house two days before the murder. “At one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it, because I’m O.J. Simpson.'”

Caitlyn Jenner claimed Nicole Brown told Kris Jenner about the threat before she and her friend Ron Goldman, 25, were found stabbed to death shortly after midnight on June 13, 1994.

Simpson was acquitted of the murders in a highly publicized trial. Kris Jenner’s first husband, Robert Kardashian, was one of Simpson’s defense attorneys.

“We were at the courthouse, we were watching what was going on in the other room,” Jenner recalled. “And even after the not guilty verdict … Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.'”

The former football star was later found responsible in a civil suit.

In the 2017 memoir “The Secrets of My Life,” Jenner writes that Robert Kardashian later revealed that he believed Simpson was guilty.

Kardashian’s daughter, Kim, later denied Jenner’s account , saying her dad “so believed” his friend, Simpson, was innocent.

The murder case is officially listed as unsolved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#The Murders#Wjw#Cdc#Covid#Wdvm25 Dcw50
