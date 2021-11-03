Brutal Killing Of Leilani Beauchamp In Fairfield Called ‘Love Triangle’ Gone Wrong

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – New details have emerged regarding a 19-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in Fairfield after a Sacramento Halloween party. Three people, including a Travis Air Force Base airman, are now charged in her killing.

Monica Beauchamp, the grandmother of victim Leilani Beauchamp, is still trying to wrap her mind around how her granddaughters life was taken.

“It’s just beyond what I expect from humanity. What Leilani deserves, she did not deserve for her life to end this way,” she said.

She says Leilani had a passion for life and had two younger siblings.

“She had a lot of people that loved her, just a big, fun family,” Beauchamp said.

Jessica Quintanilla, 21, from Pittsburg, faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

She’s charged with shooting and killing Leilani, inside the home of Travis Airman Juan Parra-Peralta, 20.

The District Attorney says its believed he and Quintanilla were in a romantic relationship at the time of the murder.

“This appears to be a love triangle situation,” the district attorney said.

Fairfield police say Leilani, originally from Carmel, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving a Halloween party in Sacramento.

She left with two active duty Airforce members and ended up at Parra-Peralta’s home. Police say her body was found in Monterey County.

Her family says she knew the airman before the party and had even been to his Fairfield home before.

“She didn’t leave a party with people she didn’t know,” Beauchamp said.

Her family is now left to pick up the pieces of what they call a senseless killing.

The Quintanillas will be back in court for a full arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Parra-Peralta was bailed out from the Solano County jail Monday.

Leaders at Travis Air Force Base say he bailed out on $25,000 bail and is back on base.

We’re told he is under the close watch of his sergeant and commander and is still on active duty, though he’s facing an accessory for murder charge.

It’s not clear when he will face a judge next.