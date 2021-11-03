CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Brutal Killing Of Leilani Beauchamp In Fairfield Called ‘Love Triangle’ Gone Wrong

By Marissa Perlman
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfvJI_0cknLNtO00

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – New details have emerged regarding a 19-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in Fairfield after a Sacramento Halloween party. Three people, including a Travis Air Force Base airman, are now charged in her killing.

Monica Beauchamp, the grandmother of victim Leilani Beauchamp, is still trying to wrap her mind around how her granddaughters life was taken.

“It’s just beyond what I expect from humanity. What Leilani deserves, she did not deserve for her life to end this way,” she said.

She says Leilani had a passion for life and had two younger siblings.

“She had a lot of people that loved her, just a big, fun family,” Beauchamp said.

Jessica Quintanilla, 21, from Pittsburg, faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

She’s charged with shooting and killing Leilani, inside the home of Travis Airman Juan Parra-Peralta, 20.

The District Attorney says its believed he and Quintanilla were in a romantic relationship at the time of the murder.

“This appears to be a love triangle situation,” the district attorney said.

Fairfield police say Leilani, originally from Carmel, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving a Halloween party in Sacramento.

She left with two active duty Airforce members and ended up at Parra-Peralta’s home. Police say her body was found in Monterey County.

Her family says she knew the airman before the party and had even been to his Fairfield home before.

“She didn’t leave a party with people she didn’t know,” Beauchamp said.

Her family is now left to pick up the pieces of what they call a senseless killing.

The Quintanillas will be back in court for a full arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Parra-Peralta was bailed out from the Solano County jail Monday.

Leaders at Travis Air Force Base say he bailed out on $25,000 bail and is back on base.

We’re told he is under the close watch of his sergeant and commander and is still on active duty, though he’s facing an accessory for murder charge.

It’s not clear when he will face a judge next.

Comments / 4

Avonlea Montague
2d ago

How does killing someone sounds like a viable option? Honestly, WTF. May every innocent person involved find peace.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Teen Robbed And Shot During Meeting To Buy Car In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Bay Area woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a teenager during what appears to be a vehicle sale gone wrong. On Thursday just after noon, Fairfield Police Dispatch received a call of a man down in the 1000 block of Tyler Street. Fairfield Police and Fire went to the address and found a 19-year-old suffering male who had been shot, according to a police department statement. The next day, following their investigation, police arrested Kamaria Strange, 24, of San Pablo. She was booked into the Solano County Jail on the charge of homicide. She is...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Pablo Woman Arrested, Accused Of Shooting, Killing Teen In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Bay Area woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a teenager during what appears to be a vehicle sale gone wrong. On Thursday just after noon, Fairfield Police Dispatch received a call of a man down in the 1000 block of Tyler Street. Fairfield Police and Fire went to the address and found a 19-year-old suffering male who had been shot, according to a police department statement. The next day, following their investigation, police arrested Kamaria Strange, 24, of San Pablo. She was booked into the Solano County Jail on the charge of homicide. She is...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies In Placer County Catch 3 Burglars In The Act

AUBURN (CBS13) – Deputies in Placer County arrested three men on burglary charges after they were allegedly found inside an Auburn apartment. On Tuesday at 1:30 a.m., deputies were called out to a residence on Town Court in north Auburn where a witness says they saw a man using a pry bar to get inside an apartment. Deputies went to the apartment and there found an apartment door open. Believing the suspects to be inside the apartment, they ordered them to come out. Two men, 21-year old Wilmer Miranda-Corado and 47-year old Moises Dedios, both from Auburn, emerged from the unit. Miranda-Corado had an outstanding warrant out of Placer County, say deputies. Deputies searched the apartment and found a third suspect hiding in a bedroom closet. The suspect refused to come out. Deputies were eventually able to get the suspect into custody and identify him as 27-year old Rudis Reyes of Auburn. Reyes had an outstanding warrant out of Placer County. All three suspects were arrested for burglary. Reyes was additionally arrested for resisting arrest and his warrant. Miranda-Corado was also arrested on his warrant.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested After Stabbing Sacramento Police K9 In Abdomen

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A K9 is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed by a suspect in the Tahoe Park area Friday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers tried to contact a suspect who had an active felony warrant for stalking and a threats charge. This happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the suspect’s home along 9th Avenue. Sacramento police said the suspect fled out the back door and was met by an officer and his K9 partner Ranger. During the attempted arrest, the suspect allegedly stabbed Ranger in the abdomen. He was arrested shortly thereafter. He was identified as Hans Schroeder, 58. Sacramento police said Ranger has undergone successful surgery and is expected to recover. Schroeder reportedly suffered minor injuries to his arm from Ranger. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for his active warrant and new charges stemming from the assault on Ranger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
Fairfield, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburg, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Two Pedestrians Hit And Killed In Sacramento County Saturday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two pedestrians were hit and killed in the Sacramento area over the last 24 hours. The first happened around 3:07 a.m. Saturday morning. The CHP – Sacramento Communications Center says it received a call of a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Florin Road, east of French Road. CHP officers responded to the scene and found an unidentified male pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Florin Road. The car left before CHP arrived. The pedestrian died of his injuries. Any witnesses to this collision are asked to call the CHP at (916) 897-5600. The second incident happened just after 7 a.m. in the area of 24th Street and Fruitridge Road. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a vehicle had struck a pedestrian near the intersection of Fruitridge Road and 24th Street.  The pedestrian, a man, suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation. Detectives who investigated the crash think there may have been a second vehicle that hit the pedestrian and then left the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle, Falling Over Freeway Guardrail In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A motorcyclist died Saturday after crashing on Interstate 50 in downtown Sacramento. According to the CHP, around 3:30 p.m., a 29-year-old Stockton man motorcyclist was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with other riders on the southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound Highway 50 connector when he failed to negotiate a sweeping right-hand turn and allowed the motorcycle to drift left and collide with a concrete railing east of the roadway. The rider was ejected from his motorcycle and fell 60-70 feet onto the pavement, receiving major injuries, the CHP says. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators don’t know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity once his next of kin have been notified. #TrafficAlert for stop and go traffic on the SB I-5 connector to EB US 50 due to crash. @CHPNSac @CHPSouthSac pic.twitter.com/OhN9OAN11k — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 6, 2021
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In Sacramento County ‘Cloverleaf Rapist’ Investigation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspected serial rapist accused of numerous violent sexual assaults in Sacramento County between 2013-2014 has been arrested, authorities announced on Thursday. JD Wallace Simien, 40, of Sacramento County, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. The county Sheriff’s Office and county District Attorney’s Office announced Simien’s arrest came from authorities’ use of investigative genetic genealogy, which was a key tool in identifying Joseph James DeAngelo as the Golden State Killer and Roy Waller as the NorCal Rapist. “DNA technology is a great tool in our criminal justice system,”...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Turlock High Teacher Credited With Helping Stop Fight That Ended In Stabbing

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Turlock Unified School district is honoring a teacher who intervened during a fight between students at Turlock High on Friday that ended in a stabbing. One of the students involved was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and a second student is facing a charge of attempted homicide after a fight at Turlock High School on Friday, officials say. Ryan Tribble (credit: Turlock HS) A lieutenant with the Turlock Police Department said the altercation started as “just a fistfight” that escalated to the suspect drawing a knife on the other student. It’s unclear what led up to the fight, but Turlock police say...
TURLOCK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Love Triangle
CBS Sacramento

Suspects Lead Officers On Chase Following Sacramento Dispensary Burglary

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers have detained several people after a burglary of a North Sacramento marijuana dispensary early Friday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 2000 block of Rene Avenue business just before 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. Officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area and tried to pull it over, but the driver wouldn’t yield and a chase began. A police aircraft was soon tracking the vehicle, which the suspects eventually ditched near Atlas Avenue and 28th Street. Two people who ran from the car were detained, but a search was still ongoing for a third suspect. SWAT team officers helped with the search since a gun was recovered. Later Friday morning, police announced that the third suspect had been detained. Police say some officers will remain in the area through the morning as they continue to investigate the incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homicide Suspect Sean Couch Arrested In Yuba City

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Sutter County deputies have arrested a homicide suspect in Yuba City. On Friday at 9:30 p.m., deputies recognized a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle belonging to 38-year-old homicide suspect Sean Couch, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was parked at a residence in the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue. Law enforcement officers set up a perimeter around the residence and called out all subjects inside, including Couch. Couch came out, was taken into custody, and was then booked into the Yuba County Jail on homicide charges, deputies say. The homicide investigation is being completed by Marysville Police Department.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, Woman Die In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Stockton that left a woman and a man dead on Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 2800 block of W. Rose Street just after 5 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old woman outside of her home; she had been shot, police say. Officers also soon discovered the woman’s boyfriend, a 36-year-old man, inside a vehicle nearby. He had apparently shot himself, police say. Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say. Detectives are investigating the case as an apparent murder-suicide. The names of the two people killed have not been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Man Identified As Suspect In Violent Merced Home Invasion

MERCED (CBS13) — A Sacramento man currently serving a sentence in the county Main Jail was identified as a suspect accused of a violent home invasion robbery in Merced back in September, police announced Friday. Alexis Vega-Higareda, 26, will be transferred to the Merced County Jail once he completes his sentence in Sacramento, which is for an unrelated crime. According to the Merced Police Department, officers responded on September 11 to a home on Kingsland Avenue for reports of a woman screaming. A woman was located in the backyard tied up and badly beaten annd officers determined multiple items were stolen from her home. For the Merced crime, Vega-Higareda faces new charges of home invasion, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Merced police said they are working to identify one other suspect involved in the crime.
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Stretch Of I-5 In Arbuckle Named After Fallen Davis PD Officer Natalie Corona

ARBUCKLE (CBS13) – Friends, family, and co-workers of fallen Davis PD Officer Natalie Corona are honoring her memory in her hometown of Arbuckle. During a ceremony on Thursday, Caltrans unveiled a sign that designated a five-mile stretch of Interstate 5 through Arbuckle as the “Officer Natalie Corona Memorial Highway.” Caltrans crew installs Officer Natalie Corona Memorial Highway sign on SB I-5 in Arbuckle this morning. @ChpWilliams @ChpWilliams @CASenatorJim @AsmAguiarCurry @ColusaGov pic.twitter.com/0XR0tGYajv — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 4, 2021 Natalie graduated from Arbuckle’s Pierce High School in 2014 and was named homecoming queen her senior year. In February, a Sacramento Police Department helicopter was named “Halo” in honor of Natalie. “Corona” is Halo in Spanish. Students at Bell Elementary School suggested the name. Natalie was a cadet on the Bell Avenue Elementary School campus when she was in training. Natalie was shot and killed on January 10, 2019, while working as a police officer in the city of Davis. She was responding to a vehicle accident when she was attacked.  The gunman was later found dead inside a Davis home. He had apparently shot himself, police said.
ARBUCKLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘A Senseless Tragedy’: Leilani Beauchamp’s Family Demanding Justice After Fairfield Killing

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The Solano County District Attorney called an alleged murder in Fairfield a love triangle gone wrong after a 19-year-old girl was shot and killed over the weekend. Leilani Beauchamp’s family and friends remember her as beautiful inside and out. “She is the most adorable woman on the planet,” said Michele Smith. Michele is a close friend of the Beauchamp family who’s celebrated holidays with them for years. She says Leilani loved her two younger siblings, parents and was going to college in San Jose. “She was a mature, responsible adult and a loving person,” Michele said. Leilani Beauchamp, 19 (credit: Beauchamp family) But...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Remains Of Fairfield Homicide Victim Found In Monterey County; Travis AFB Airman Among 3 Arrested

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Three people, including a Travis Air Force Base airman, were arrested following a Fairfield homicide that led to the discovery of the 19-year-old victim’s remains in Monterey County, police said on Monday. Airman and Fairfield resident Juan Parra-Peralta, 20, and Pittsburg residents Marco Quintanilla, 27, and Jessica Quintanilla, 21, were all taken into custody in connection to the death of Leilani Beauchamp, of Carmel near the city of Monterey, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Jessica Quintanilla was arrested for murder, while the other two were arrested for accessory to murder. Fairfield police said Marco Quintanilla was also arrested...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing, Falling Off On I-5/Highway 50 Connector In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A motorcyclist died Saturday after crashing on Interstate 50 in downtown Sacramento. According to the CHP, around 3:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was riding with a group of other riders on the southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound Highway 50 connector when, according to a witness, drifted to the left side of the road, hit the left side of the bridge or guardrail and went over the side. The rider fell over 100 feet onto the pavement, the CHP says. They were pronounced dead on the scene. The motorcycle came to rest on the right side of the freeway without hitting anyone. The crash forced the closure of the roadway. This is a developing story. #TrafficAlert for stop and go traffic on the SB I-5 connector to EB US 50 due to crash. @CHPNSac @CHPSouthSac pic.twitter.com/OhN9OAN11k — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 6, 2021
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Riding Motorcycle Killed In Stockton Crash

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman who was riding on a motorcycle has died after she was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Stockton on Wednesday. The crash happened a little after 6 p.m. near El Dorado and and Cleveland streets. Stockton police say they responded and found that a vehicle and a motorcycle had been involved. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, however. Medics rushed the motorcycle rider to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead. The name of the motorcycle rider has not been released at this point. Police are still investigating the crash.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Man Indicted In Sacramento County Drug Trafficking Investigation

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A North Highlands man was charged with a drug trafficking offense after being found with several pounds of methamphetamine in his home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Alberto Arriaga Velazquez, 40, was indicted Thursday and charged with possession with intent to distribute meth. Prosecutors said the indictment came after a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in Sacramento County. More than four pounds of meth were reportedly found during a search of Velazquez’s home on Oct. 13. Velazquez faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars. He also faces a fine of $10 million.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Arrest Minor Accused Of Selling New Street Drug Called ‘Paint’ At Citrus Heights School

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights police arrested a minor accused of selling a new street drug called “Paint,” a pill with psychedelic effects and known to be highly addictive, at a local high school. The arrest was announced Friday and police said the minor’s identity is not being released due to their age. Details on where and when the minor was arrested were also not released. According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, they were notified Tuesday by Mesa Verde High School officials that a student had sold the pill to several other students. The drug is said to sell for only $5 for a pill. Citrus Heights police said it encourages parents to talk with their children about the dangers of unknown substances. Paint is described as a clear pill capsule with red/brown dust. Investigators said the drug has already been sent to a crime lab to determine the exact contents of the pill.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP Officers Saturating I-80 On Thursday To Stop Aggressive Drivers

AUBURN (CBS13) — Officers are out in force along Interstate 80 in the Sacramento area on Thursday on the hunt for aggressive drivers. California Highway Patrol says there will be extra officers all morning from the split to Auburn. Back in October, CHP announced that they had gotten a new grant to focus on weeding out aggressive driving behaviors. CHP noted that, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, officers have reported an increase in unsafe driving behaviors like speeding, street racing, and speed-related crashes. More than 44,500 citations have been given out by officers between April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 to people going over 100 mph, CHP says. Officers are urging people to report aggressive drivers as well.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy