Drinks

Alcohol Use: Study Sheds Light On Abstainers' Higher Mortality Rate

By Athena Chan
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes low to moderate alcohol consumption really have health benefits? Other risk factors may be behind some abstainers' increased mortality risk, a new study has found. Evidence from past studies suggested that those who abstain from drinking alcohol have a higher mortality rate compared to those who consume low to moderate...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 41

MB sc
3d ago

the queen has been told to slow her drinking down. she's 95 years old. she must be doing something right.

Reply(9)
11
Patrick Zim
2d ago

A better study would be concerning the type of booze you drink. Binge drinkers and garden variety alcoholics cannot function of one to three drinks a day. They have to be lit all the time and that interferes with actual work. Stooping to buying the cheapest hooch possible because your tolerance is so high that you have to chug a gallon just to blackout and sleep is not a good thing. But a premium beer or a low ball of some good booze isn't going to kill you. Overindulgence is the problem and some people will end up drinking rubbing alcohol to get their fix.

Reply
4
dougspost
3d ago

if I quit now, I'll lose a lifetime of investment in alcohol. I'm not sure I can afford such a loss😥!

Reply(3)
6
