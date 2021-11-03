CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Lachey says he hasn’t and will never read ex-wife Jessica Simpson’s memoir

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago
Nick Lachey says he hasn't and will never read ex-wife Jessica Simpson's memoir Needless to say you want find "Open Book" in the Lachey home

Jessica Simpson has come a long way after struggling with childhood trauma and alcohol addiction. The singer released a memoir called “Open Book” last year in February and she put it all on paper including her trauma, struggles with alcoholism, and her divorce from Nick Lachey. The book is a New York Times Best Seller and has great reviews like a 4.85/5 on Barnes & Noble and Audible but there is one person who won’t be reading it in his lifetime- her ex-husband. The 98 Degrees member spoke to Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy and he told the host, “You‘d be shocked to hear that I have not nor will I ever read it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbo2Q_0cknJRxo00

The couple met in 1998 and were married from 2002 to 2006 during which time they filmed 3 seasons of their reality show on MTV, Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica. When asked about the memoir he told Cohen, “Here’s the thing, obviously I knew the book was coming out. I lived the book.” ”I know what the truth is so I don‘t need to read it or read someone’s version of a story. I know it. I lived it. So no, I never read it,” he added.

The 47-year-old went on to say about their relationship, “I‘m thrilled where I am in life and that was 20 years ago so it’s honestly the last thing on my mind these days unless someone brings it up.” “I understand why people want to ask but it‘s so not my life anymore that it’s not even on my radar,” he added. Lachey is now married to Vanessa Lachey and they share children Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 6, and Phoenix, 4. “She‘s doing her thing, I’m doing mine,“ he added. “And that‘s the way it should be.“

As noted by People, one of the things about their relationship in Simpson‘s book is a handwritten entry from her “divorce journal.” “I didn’t want to be married any longer but I was also afraid to be alone with ‘no one to call my own but the night,’“ she wrote in her notebook. “The house is hushed. Everything is still. I sit in solitude. To cry. To feel alone….“ She later wrote, “So Nick, u r with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me…”

In honor of their old relationship please enjoy the famous tuna or chicken clip:

