Jung In Sun And Lee Jun Young Share Key Points To Look Out For In “Let Me Be Your Knight”

By S. Nam
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSBS’s upcoming drama “Let Me Be Your Knight” is gearing up for its premiere!. “Let Me Be Your Knight” is a new romance drama about a popular idol band named LUNA and a woman pretending to be a doctor who unexpectedly winds up living at their dorm to treat a sleepwalking...

Comments / 0

Soompi

Lee Se Young And 2PM’s Junho Share A Blissful Moment Together In “The Red Sleeve” Poster

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Red Sleeve” revealed a new romantic poster of 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young!. Based on a novel, “The Red Sleeve” is a traditional historical drama that tells the record of an imperial court romance between court lady Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young), who wanted to protect the life she had chosen, and emperor Yi San (Junho), who put the nation first before love.
Soompi

Watch: Lee Do Hyun And Im Soo Jung’s New Drama “Melancholia” Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At 1st Filming

TvN has shared a look at the first filming for their upcoming drama “Melancholia”!. Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” is a drama about a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (Lee Do Hyun) as they fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.
Soompi

Watch: Lee Se Young Isn’t Amused By 2PM’s Lee Junho During Memorable 1st Encounter In “The Red Sleeve” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Red Sleeve” released a new teaser starring 2PM’s Lee Junho and Lee Se Young!. Based on a novel, “The Red Sleeve” is a traditional historical drama that tells the record of an imperial court romance between court lady Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young), who wanted to protect the life she had chosen, and emperor Yi San (Lee Junho), who put the nation first before love.
Soompi

Watch: Jang Ki Yong Tries To Find The Key To Song Hye Kyo’s Closed Heart In “Now We Are Breaking Up” Teaser

SBS’s “Now We Are Breaking Up” has revealed its third teaser!. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a realistic romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo will star as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong will star as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer.
2021 Year of the Youth Sageuks with Grown Up Child Actresses Kim So Hyun, Park Eun Bin, and Kim Yoo Jung Fails So Much Talent with Lee Se Young on Deck for the Final at Bat

It hurts my drama loving heart to have seen so much talented wasted so far and I wish these young actresses came of age a decade ago when there was actually good female lead sageuk roles and amazing scripts. The year of 2021 was supposed to the arrival of the grown up child actress talents and their headlining role in a female-centric sageuk. There was Kim So Hyun in River Where the Moon Rises, Park Eun Bin in The King’s Affection, and of course Kim Yoo Jung with Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi). But so far drama land has batted 3-0 for in terms of these talented actresses, each drama has ended with middling ratings and criticism of the plot. Poor Kim So Hyun had the bad luck to swap out a male lead at the beginning of her drama airing and re-filming, Kim Yoo Jung singlehandedly kept Red Sky watchable solely on her acting charisma as the script went to pot, and Park Eun Bin try as she might cannot anchor a drama when her male leads are all completed outclassed by her and the entire adult cast out-acted by the child actress in that drama. Remember way back when there was Ha Ji Won in Empress Ki, Lee Yo Won in Queen Seondeok, Han Hyo Joo in Dong Yi, and of course the queen of them all Lee Young Ae in Dae Jang Geum. Those days feel like another lifetime ago. But there is still one more grown up child actress with the final sageuk of the year on deck – Lee Se Young arriving in November with The Red Sleeve Cuff. If that drama has even a semblance of a decent plot then it could salvage what has been a tremendously bad sageuk year.
epicstream.com

Work Later, Drink Now Episode 5 Release Date And Time, Preview: Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Jung Eun Ji Experience Life Challenges That Will Test Their Friendship

Work Later, Drink Now Episode 5 will be released on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM KST. The TVING series Work Later, Drink Now is a realistic view of three lady workers who are currently in their 30s and unmarried. The lighthearted plot and storyline of the show have caught the attention of many viewers.
Soompi

Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo, And Jo Woo Jin Pick 3 Keywords To Describe Upcoming Thriller Drama “Happiness”

TvN’s new drama “Happiness” premieres tonight!. Set in the near future, “Happiness” is an apocalyptic urban thriller that takes place in an apartment building stratified by social standing. The high-rise apartment building is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama depicts the fear, psychological battles, and desperate struggles for survival that ensue.
Soompi

WEi’s Kim Yo Han And Park In Hwan Show Off Heartwarming Chemistry In “School 2021”

KBS 2TV’s “School 2021” has shared a sneak peek of WEi’s Kim Yo Han and Park In Hwan in character!. The eighth installment in KBS’s popular “School” drama series, “School 2021” is a new drama about high school students choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams. The coming-of-age tale will follow the growth, friendships, and romances of 18-year-olds facing an uncertain future.
Soompi

Lee Ji Hoon Personally Shares His Side Of The Story Following Accusations About His Drama “Sponsor”

Lee Ji Hoon has opened up about the recent accusations regarding his upcoming drama “Sponsor.”. Earlier this week, YTN Star reported that one of the “Sponsor” staff members had complained in the staff group chatroom about an incident involving an acquaintance of one of the drama’s actors. Both the producers of the drama and Lee Ji Hoon’s agency responded by releasing statements apologizing for the incident and clarifying the details of what had taken place.
Soompi

Kim Hye Yoon Calls Out 2PM’s Taecyeon For His Suspicious Behavior In “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy”

TvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” has shared new stills ahead of its premiere!. “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” is a historical comedy drama starring Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a secret royal inspector against his will. Kim Hye Yoon co-stars as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who ends up joining forces with him as he travels undercover to local provinces to uncover corruption.
Soompi

Woo Do Hwan In Talks + Park Sung Woong Confirmed For Upcoming Action Noir Drama

Woo Do Hwan and Park Sung Woong may be starring in a new drama together!. On November 2, JoyNews24 reported that Woo Do Hwan would be starring in the upcoming Netflix original series “Hunting Dogs” (literal title) following his discharge from the military. Following reports, a source from Woo Do Hwan’s agency KeyEast clarified, “Woo Do Hwan is positively reviewing the offer to star in ‘Hunting Dogs.'”
Soompi

Watch: Kim Yoo Jung And Ahn Hyo Seop Film Their Final Kiss Scene + Say Goodbye To “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

The latest making-of video for SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” features the actors filming the drama’s happy ending!. The clip starts with Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop filming their loving moments as newlyweds until they are joined by their adorable son. Later, the two stars film a scene together with a horse. Even while resting, Kim Yoo Jung remains on the horse as she adorably jokes, “They say it’s [the horse] Soma’s last [filming] today. Please prepare a bouquet of flowers [for Soma].”
Soompi

Key Points To Look Forward To In The 2nd Half Of “Dali And Cocky Prince”

Starting this week, “Dali and Cocky Prince” will officially be in the second half of the drama!. KBS 2TV’s “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
Soompi

Kwak Dong Yeon, Kim Joo Heon, Ok Ja Yeon, And Yang Kyung Won To Join tvN Drama Starring Lee Jong Suk And YoonA

Kwak Dong Yeon, Kim Joo Heon, Ok Ja Yeon, and Yang Kyung Won will be joining tvN’s upcoming drama!. tvN’s “Big Mouth” (literal title) stars Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation‘s YoonA in a hard-boiled noir drama about a third-rate lawyer who winds up in charge of a murder case that turns him overnight into a genius conman known as “Big Mouse.” In order to survive and protect his family, he must expose a huge conspiracy among the privileged upper classes.
