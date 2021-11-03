CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU’s Philip Green receives Community Athlete Spotlight Award for his work off the field

By Karassa Stinchcomb
 4 days ago

Another athlete in the community is being recognized for their hard work off the field.

Philip Green is on the football team at Minot State University.

In Feb., he started a podcast “The Mental Game” where he interviews coaches and players about mental health and being an athlete.

He also volunteers in the Minot community, is on the student-athlete advisory council and the football leadership council.

His head coach heard about the Scheels and United Community Bank Community Athlete Spotlight award and knew Green was the perfect candidate.

“Not many of us are from here, but while we’re here, we live here and this is our second home. So, for him to be able to give back as much as he does whether it’s with the youth in the community or within our university, I just thought that he was the perfect representative and thankfully he was voted to get the award,” said Mike Aldrich.

Aldrich has known Green for the last four years.

“I’m surprised! It’s pretty cool! I appreciate being recognized as more than just an athlete. Oftentimes, we’re recognized for all the things we do on the field and it’s pretty cool to see the stuff we do off the field is recognized as well,” Green said.

“He understands the enormity of what he’s representing. It’s great for him, but he’s also representing us and I’m hopeful that what this does is, it also inspires more of our players to be able to serve and lead. And then also to be able just to inspire student-athletes in this community as they’re coming up through junior high and high school and getting ready to go to college,” Aldrich said.

The football team received $1,000 from United Community Bank. The team and Green also received gift cards from Scheels.

Person
Philip Green
