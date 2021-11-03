CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

"Astro Bob" talks newly discoved exoplanet, northern lights, and more

WTIP
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers have found evidence for a new planet in a galaxy called Whirlpool, 28...

www.wtip.org

scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
northwestmoinfo.com

Watch the Skies Tonight for the Northern Lights

A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center which could be local residents may see the northern lights tonight. NOAA expects the wave of energy from a solar storm to arrive late tonight. Clear conditions will allow the light to be visible mainly across the Upper Midwest, with the local area being in the southern part of the viewing area.
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Northern Lights: Photographers in the East capture light show

An "Aurora hunter" has described how capturing the Northern Lights left him feeling "exhilarated". Steve Lansdell travelled from his home in Long Stratton, Norfolk to the coast at Morston to capture the phenomenon. The Northern Lights - or Aurora Borealis - are rarely seen in the East of England, but...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Elusive Crystal Predicted Decades Ago Found Trapped in a Diamond From The Deep Earth

While humanity keeps reaching further and further towards the stars, a place much closer to home remains completely inaccessible to us. There's only so far we can reach into the ground, meaning the best we can do is speculate on what makes up so much of our planet deep beneath our feet. But every now and again, the planet itself coughs up flawed diamonds that have swallowed tiny samples of some of our world's more exotic minerals. Now, for the first time ever, one of these diamond capsules has transported a naturally occurring calcium silicate mineral from Earth's lower mantle (which makes up more...
ASTRONOMY
West Central Tribune

Astro Bob: Astronomers find solar system with right-angled planets

Planets and stars form within collapsing clouds of dust and gas. As gravity crunches the material into a smaller space, the cloud's spin increases, and it flattens out. At the center, where the greatest amount of material is concentrated, gravity forges hydrogen into helium to liberate energy, and a star is born. Planets spring from the remaining gas and dust in the disk and orbit in the equatorial plane of their parent star. Nearly all of the 4,868 extra-solar planets discovered to date circle their suns like runners on a circular race course.
ASTRONOMY
Grand Forks Herald

Astro Bob: Trick-or-treat! Why the northern lights sometimes fizzle

First off, the aurora actually did happen and right on time. The big wave rolled over the Scandinavian countries and Iceland during the late afternoon hours for North America. By the time darkness encroached on this side of the Atlantic, the show was quickly ebbing. An updated, Saturday evening forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) in Boulder reflected this but also predicted a second surge during the early morning hours Sunday. Sadly, that never happened. In fact, we didn't even cracked the G1 minor storm level overnight.
ASTRONOMY
obxtoday.com

Northern Lights may be visible on the Outer Banks tonight

A strong geomagnetic storm predicted to reach Earth today may give the Outer Banks a rare chance to see the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights. The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ aurora forecast predicts auroral displays will be visible low on the horizon tonight as far south as Raleigh. Aurora forecasts...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers discover a sub-Neptune exoplanet orbiting nearby star

Using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), an international team of astronomers has detected a sub-Neptune exoplanet orbiting a nearby M dwarf star. The newly found alien world, designated TOI-2257b is about two times larger than the Earth. The finding is reported in a paper published November 2 on the arXiv pre-print server.
ASTRONOMY
boreal.org

Northern lights this weekend? Yes, maybe

The northern lights as seen earlier this month in Mille Lacs County, Minn. Photo: Andrew Krueger | MPR News. From Minnesota Public Radio News - October 29, 2021. A strong geomagnetic storm will deliver the basic ingredients to produce aurora borealis sightings across Minnesota this weekend. But don’t grab your camera just yet.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
scitechdaily.com

Need for Giant Space Telescope To Discover Exoplanets Inspires Lightweight Flexible Holographic Lens

Inspired by a concept for discovering exoplanets with a giant space telescope, a team of researchers is developing holographic lenses that render visible and infrared starlight into either a focused image or a spectrum. The experimental method, detailed in an article published on October 21, 2021, in Nature Scientific Reports, could be used to create a lightweight flexible lens, many meters in diameter, that could be rolled for launch and unfurled in space.
ASTRONOMY
KXLY

When to look for the Northern Lights this weekend in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — A powerful solar storm will reach earth late Friday night and hang around through early Sunday morning. That means in the Inland Northwest, there are multiple chances over the next couple of nights to see the aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights. The Space Weather Prediction Center (yes– that’s a real thing) has a Geomagnetic Storm Watch up for Saturday. The sun blasted out a large solar flare on Thursday morning, which takes two to three days to reach us depending on how fast it’s moving.
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Scientists discover possible exoplanet outside of our galaxy

Scientists may have located a new planet located outside of not only our solar system but also our galaxy. This exoplanet candidate is located in Messier 51 (M51), also known as the Whirpool Galaxy, and was detected by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, NASA announced on Oct. 25. An exoplanet is a planet outside of our own solar system, and if this celestial body is confirmed as one, then it would be the first discovered outside of the Milky Way Galaxy.
ASTRONOMY

