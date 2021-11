CHICAGO (CBS) — A recent graduate of the University of Chicago was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Tuesday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood, just steps away from campus. Police said a 24-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 900 block of East 54th Place shortly before 2 p.m. – when out of nowhere, a vehicle pulled up, and a gunman jumped out and demanded his property. The attacker then shot the victim in the chest, got back in the vehicle, and fled the scene. It was not clear whether he even took anything. The victim was taken to University...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO