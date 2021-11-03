Bedtime procrastination - Why do we put of going to sleep?

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. If your procrastination left you without a costume on Halloween weekend, we got you covered…. In our newsroom, smarties are not the most popular candy choice...
You likely know Paul Huttner as the chief meteorologist at MPR, but did you know he’s also a songwriter and musician? And he’s recently released an album called “Sunset Paradise” on Bandcamp. Paul joined Julie and Dave to tell us more about the album. WTIP's The Roadhouse is supported in...
UTICA, N.Y. -- It is called "the worst disease you’ve never heard of." Graham Robertello was born with Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB. It’s a rare genetic connective tissue disorder. The slightest touch causes the layers of the skin to separate creating painful blisters. "It’s the worst thing as a parent...
We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Alaska man reassessed his feelings on the vaccine after thinking he wouldn’t leave the hospital alive due to COVID-19. It was in late August when Jake Sharek said he started to feel bad, KTUU reported. “You know, normal flu symptoms,” he said. “But...
Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
When Amanda Shoultz's stomach first started pushing out from under her shirts in January, she thought time and genetics were catching up to her, and that she was simply gaining weight. The 29-year-old had also been "very, very sick" with COVID-19 over the winter holidays and was taking steroids, which can cause bloating.
Before making any purchase online, it’s always best to check out the reviews beforehand. And when it comes to sourcing the perfect pair of leggings, it’s even more crucial to prevent yet another poor-quality pair from being thrown in the bin.Thanks to one woman named Cory, the search for the holy grail of leggings is officially over after she put the pants to the ultimate test. In an Amazon review that has since gone viral and spread across social media, she shared two hilarious photos of herself mid-fall when she fell down the side of a mountain during a...
There is this socio-cultural thing whereby parents, relatives, or even friends keep pestering you and/or your significant other about when you’ll be having kids, why you won’t have them sooner, or why you won’t have them at all, should the case be. However, times have changed and many young adults...
Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
If you happen to come across a tree that bears a sweet-scented, apple-like fruit, you better hold on for dear life and watch out for poison apples. More notably, the fruit in question does not only poison when eaten, but its tree itself is so toxic it was known as the 'tree of death'. Behold, the world´s most dangerous tree - the manchineel (Hippomane mancinella), also referred to as 'beach apple' or 'poison guava' of the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean coast.
A father who is deaf has shared the heartwarming moment his toddler daughter “interpreted” for him for the first time.Zach, who goes by the username @oursignedworld on social media, recently shared the encounter with his hearing daughter Madison on TikTok, with the video showing the moment that the one-year-old used sign language to communicate to him that a baby was crying in a store.“I’m deaf and my daughter is hearing. This is the first time she tried interpreting for me,” Zach captioned the video.In the clip, Zach and Madison, who is holding dish sponges, are walking in a store when...
MELBOURNE, Australia — Drinking alcohol and maintaining good health can be a tough balancing act for many. Although some studies have found that drinking in moderation can be good for your health, others have found that any amount of alcohol can cause harm. Now, a new report finds, at least for older adults, the occasional drink may help people live longer by lowering the risk of developing heart disease.
A wedding photographer has explained the signs that a wedding may be doomed when it has only just begun. Posting on TikTok, Shayla said she had met another photographer who told her the signs during a shoot. She added that the photographer had worked in the industry for 10 to 15 years so she thought they really new their stuff.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Halloween and the month of October have become a popular time for people to enjoy a good scare from horror films to haunted attractions and Siouxland News talked to experts to find out why fright brings people together. “The Halloween season gives folks an excuse to...
It’s doesn’t surprise me that a new study published this week has pinpointed a “golden hour” between 10pm and 11pm as the sweet spot for going to sleep. The study, based on data from more than 88,000 participants of the UK Biobank and published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health, found that those who dozed off between 10pm and 10.59pm had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke than those who dozed off earlier or later, but why should that be so?
In our always-on society, falling asleep and waking up feeling refreshed is easier said than done. A million things can get in the way of good shut-eye, but if you have a good bedtime routine for adults on your side, you’ll be able to sleep better a lot more regularly. Yes, as research shows, it turns out that kids are onto something with bedtime routines. Well, their folks are.
