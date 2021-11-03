CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Supreme Court to hear high-stakes gun rights case

By Charlotte PLANTIVE, SAUL LOEB, Erin Schaff
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSa08_0cknIMpc00
Gun control supporters hold a protest rally outside the US Supreme Court /AFP/File

The conservative-majority US Supreme Court is to hear a gun rights case on Wednesday that could lead to looser restrictions on carrying firearms in public.

At issue is a challenge backed by the gun lobby to a New York law that regulates the carrying of guns outside the home.

It will be the first major case involving the Second Amendment constitutional right to bear arms heard by the nation's highest court in more than a decade.

The high-stakes case will be argued before a Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority following the nomination of three justices by former president Donald Trump.

The court had previously declined to take up several Second Amendment cases, but it underwent a shift to the right under Trump and the three justices he named have been historically sympathetic to the arguments of gun owners.

This has raised fears among gun control advocates that local restrictions such as the New York law could be in jeopardy.

In a landmark 2008 case, the Supreme Court ruled the Second Amendment ensured a right to gun ownership, but left it up to cities and states to set their own rules on carrying weapons outside the home.

This has led to a patchwork of regulations across the country.

Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law, the legal arm of gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety, said the stakes in the case are "incredibly high."

"The fact the court even took up the case should give all of us cause for concern," Tirschwell said.

"The gun law at the heart of this case has been on the books for over a hundred years, and it's grounded in a centuries-long tradition of regulating the carrying of firearms in public," he said.

- 'Proper cause' -

The more than century-old New York law currently requires someone applying for a permit to carry a gun outside the home to establish "proper cause."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JGsM_0cknIMpc00
The nine justices of the US Supreme Court /POOL/AFP/File

The suit to be heard by the Supreme Court was brought by two men who were denied permits to carry handguns for self-defense.

Their appeals were rejected by lower courts and the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

The court said it would limit arguments to the question: "Whether the state's denial of petitioners' applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment."

The Second Amendment to the Constitution is subject to various interpretations.

It reads: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

For the National Rifle Association and many gun owners, it guarantees the rights of citizens to carry weapons.

Eric Ruben, an assistant professor at the SMU Dedman School of Law and a Brennan Center fellow, said that if the Supreme Court strikes down the New York law "it will mean that the government is limited in the way that it can restrict the carrying of guns in public."

"As it stands today, the states where liberal politicians hold power are more likely to restrict the carrying of guns in public," Ruben said.

"Removing barriers to carrying concealed handguns in public places has been a primary goal of the gun rights movement, of the National Rifle Association, and of many conservative politicians."

Joseph Blocher, a law professor at Duke University, said about 80 million Americans currently live in states restricting the carrying of firearms in public.

"If the Supreme Court strikes down New York's 'proper cause' law, it could immediately call into question the constitutionality of similar laws in other states like California, New Jersey and Massachusetts," he said.

There were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The Supreme Court has until June 2022 to issue a ruling in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court has a chance to stop blue-state suppression of Second Amendment rights

In a landmark 2010 decision , the Supreme Court ruled that in addition to the federal government, states must also respect the public's individual constitutional right to bear arms. Yet the high court has neglected to take any more major Second Amendment cases in the decade since that would have further clarified the scope of this ruling, leading conservative Justice Clarence Thomas to dub the Second Amendment a “disfavored right.” As a result, many blue states have found ways to work around Supreme Court precedent and drastically restrict the ability of law-abiding people to carry firearms to protect themselves.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

America's gun infatuation is a threat. The Supreme Court could make it worse.

America’s infatuation with guns is a national security threat. And it appears poised to get even worse. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging a New York state law that requires a license to carry a concealed weapon. In New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the plaintiffs argued the law violates the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms by permitting the state to issue licenses only to those who can show a particularized need.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too

Faced with the question “does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home?” the majority of the Supreme Court appears to be heading toward the answer “yes.” On Nov. 3, 2012, justices heard oral arguments over New York’s restrictions on the carrying of firearms in public. Supreme Court watchers reported that conservative justices – who make up the bulk of the court – appeared to be of the view that the state’s laws contravene individuals’ right to self-defense outside of their own property. “Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
The Conversation U.S.

Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case?

In the opening scene of “The Last Duel,” the new film set in 14th-century France, a herald announces the rules for conduct at a tournament to the death. He declares that no members of the public – whatever their social background – are allowed to bring weapons to the event. This scene might seem far removed from 21st-century America. But medieval weapons laws – including a 1328 English statute prohibiting the public carry of edged weapons without royal permission – are at the center of dueling legal opinions in a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, New York State Rifle...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Vox

The NRA had a very good day in the Supreme Court

The biggest surprise in Wednesday morning’s arguments in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. (NYSRPA) v. Bruen, a major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court, is that conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett appeared open to many of New York state’s arguments defending its restrictions on where individuals may carry a gun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Supreme Court is poised to make us all live under Texas’ gun laws

The Supreme Court is apparently preparing to send us a message: No matter where you live, no matter what you and your neighbors feel, you’ll have to live with the idea that just about anyone who wants to will be able to carry a gun in your community. If you’ve ever said, “I’m glad I don’t live in a place where people are armed,” you may no longer have any choice.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Supreme Court#Gun Control#Guns#Us Supreme Court#A Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Everytown For Gun Safety
FOX40

Gun control advocate weighs in on SCOTUS hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law, but the justices also seemed worried about issuing a broad ruling that could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums and other gathering places. Wednesday, FOX40 spoke to second amendment activist Craig deLuz, who said having to prove […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefulcrum.us

The Supreme Court is broken and needs to be reformed

Turberville is director of The Constitution Project as the Project on Government Oversight, a nonpartisan group that investigates corruption, misconduct and conflicts of interest in the federal government. The Supreme Court's reputation has been sullied by deeply contentious confirmation processes and the resulting polarizing rulings by its own justices. One...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy