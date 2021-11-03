CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Incumbent Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie wins second term

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqACC_0cknIC0M00

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Will Haynie has been elected to serve a second term as mayor of Mount Pleasant.

He pulled 9,222 votes while his opponent Kathy Landing earned 6,414 votes. Brandon Armstrong pulled 220 votes.

Haynie was first elected as Mayor in 2017 after serving on Mount Pleasant Town Council for two years.

One on one with Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie

During his tenure as mayor, Haynie prided himself on curtailing growth and maintaining the quality of life for Mount Pleasant residents. He said that in his upcoming term, he plans to focus on keeping Mount Pleasant suburban and addressing the needs of the people, the economy, and the environment.

Haynie has lived in Mount Pleasant for most of his life, moving here with his family in 1966. Haynie spent his early years in the Old Village, going to kindergarten at First Presbyterian Church.

After briefly moving away for high school, he returned to attend college at The Citadel.

Haynie and his wife, Suzette, have four children.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Phillip Pounds wins Isle of Palms mayoral race

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council Member Phillip Pounds will be the island’s next mayor. Pounds received more than 1,000 votes during Tuesday’s municipal election, beating out his opponent and fellow councilmember Ryan Buckhannon, who pulled more than 900 votes in a very tight race. With the race too close […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New SC Senate map moves district from Columbia to Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A proposed map of new South Carolina Senate lines based on 2020 U.S. Census data moves one district from Richland County to faster-growing Charleston County. But the map appears to keep most other senators in their current districts. A committee of senators gave preliminary approval to the new map Thursday. They […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Elections
Mount Pleasant, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Stephen Bowden defeats incumbent Harry Griffin in Charleston City Council race

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Political newcomer Stephen Bowden has defeated incumbent Harry Griffin and will now take control of the District 10 seat on the Charleston City Council. Griffin conceded to Bowden shortly after the polls closed Tuesday. Unofficial results show Bowden received 934 votes while Griffin earned 577 votes in Tuesday’s election. “Thank […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Roper Hospital to move off the Charleston peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper Hospital announced Wednesday it will move off the Charleston peninsula. Roper St. Francis Healthcare laid out its strategic plan through 2030 this week, and a focus of that path forward included moving the hospital from its Calhoun Street location. Leaders say the move would allow patients to “easily access care […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Improvements coming to Downtown Beaufort marina

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the next two years, Safe Harbour Marinas plans to invest over $7.5 million in expanding the City of Beaufort’s downtown marina. Improvements to the marina include the replacement of 30 moorings, costing at least $124,500. More improvements include the following: A new floating dock system Resized slips to accomodate large […]
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Armstrong
WCBD Count on 2

Dept. of Labor Secretary Walsh to visit Port of Charleston, meet with ILA leaders

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning to visit the Port of Charleston and meet with various union leaders. During his visit, Walsh will discuss supply chain disruption issues and the Biden-Harris administration’s support for workers and employers as the country’s economy recovers from the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

2K+
Followers
818
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy