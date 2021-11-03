Blackhawks Live 11/02/21: Kirby Dach recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-1 win over the Senators

The Chicago Blackhawks search for win No. 1 in the 2021-22 season continues on Monday night at the United Center with the Ottawa Senators as the opponent. Ottawa enters this game in a better position than the Hawks — which is a painfully low bar to clear these days — but still toiling near the bottom of the Eastern Division with a 3-4 record. The early breakout player is youngster Drake Batherson, a 2017 fourth-round pick (121st overall) who has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in seven games including a four-point night against the Capitals last week.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO