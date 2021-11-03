Blackhawks Live 11/02/21: Kirby Dach recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-1 win over the Senators
Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back in studio after a busy week for the Blackhawks. Joining the guys on the show is Kirby Dach who talks about the Patrick Kane hat trick and the team’s 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Plus the guys discuss the latest in the sexual assault investigation and what NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke about yesterday.More Blackhawks coverage
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0