Blackhawks Live 11/02/21: Kirby Dach recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-1 win over the Senators

By Curtis Koch
 4 days ago

Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back in studio after a busy week for the Blackhawks. Joining the guys on the show is Kirby Dach who talks about the Patrick Kane hat trick and the team’s 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Plus the guys discuss the latest in the sexual assault investigation and what NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke about yesterday.

chatsports.com

Mercy Me: Blackhawks-Senators preview

The Chicago Blackhawks search for win No. 1 in the 2021-22 season continues on Monday night at the United Center with the Ottawa Senators as the opponent. Ottawa enters this game in a better position than the Hawks — which is a painfully low bar to clear these days — but still toiling near the bottom of the Eastern Division with a 3-4 record. The early breakout player is youngster Drake Batherson, a 2017 fourth-round pick (121st overall) who has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in seven games including a four-point night against the Capitals last week.
NHL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio’s Joe Brand reacts to the Blackhawks firing Jeremy Colliton

After an offseason with acquisitions such as Seth Jones and Marc Andre Fleury and a record to start the season of 1-9-2, the Blackhawks on Saturday went a different direction with their on-ice product in firing Head Coach Jeremy Colliton. Joe Brand breaks down the latest news in regard to the firing of Colliton, Tomas […]
NHL
chatsports.com

Your New Aesthetic: Blackhawks 5, Senators 1

Coming off of their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Blackhawks entered Monday night’s contest with the Senators in dire need of a victory. After a miserable opening stretch of 0-7-2, the Hawks were finally able to shake their October rust, capturing two points in a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
chatsports.com

Ottawa Senators Lose 5-1 to Chicago Blackhawks

It’s safe to say this was the Ottawa Senators’ worst performance of the season so far. After snapping a three-game losing streak against Dallas, they had hoped to keep things rolling against Chicago, who’d previously gone 0-7-2. Instead, they ended a losing streak for the second time in a row, falling in an embarrassing fashion.
NHL
the-rink.com

Blackhawks finally win in 5–1 trouncing of Ottawa

After going winless in October, the Chicago Blackhawks looked to get November started on the right foot. The Hawks did just that, cruising to a convincing 5–1 rout of the visiting Ottawa Senators. Chicago did get a bit of good news before the game, as Patrick Kane returned to the...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Minor Transactions: 11/02/21

With a busy night upcoming on the NHL calendar, it’s a busy night across the rest of the hockey world as well. There’s a fair amount of movement across lower levels of North American hockey today. We’ll keep track of that right here. Former top goalie prospect Jon Gillies is...
NHL
