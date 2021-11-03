CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, IN

Woodlan rolls in opener as girls basketball season tips off

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTYQl_0cknI6nF00

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Warriors appeared to be in mid-season form on Tuesday night despite that fact that it was opening night for the 2021-22 girls basketball season as Woodlan bested New Haven 58-9 at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium.

Dakotah Krohn led a balanced Woodlan attack with 14 points while Avah Smith added 13. Kaitlyn Crosby and Briana Roney each chipped in with seven points.

LOCAL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD:
Woodlan 58, New Haven 9 (F)
DeKalb 48, Heritage 34 (F)
Fairfield 68, Jimtown 25 (F)
Pendleton Heights 70, Marion 25 (F)
Western 54, North Miami 34 (F)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Mad Ants top Windy City in season opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne and Windy City opened their seasons on Saturday in Indiana. The Mad Ants took home the 127-118 win in their first game back in Fort Wayne in 608 days. Mad Ants rookie Terry Taylor led the Mad Ants with 25 points and 17 rebounds. Fort Wayne outrebounded Windy […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
New Haven, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
New Haven, IN
Sports
WANE 15

11/5 Highlight Zone – Sectional Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside bested Bishop Luers in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” Bishop Dwenger avenged a regular season loss to Snider by defeating the Panthers, and Carroll blanked Warsaw to headline your sectional title edition of the Zone!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

11/5 Girls Basketball Recap – Blackhawk tops Southern Wells

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Haley Kline led the way with 17 points as 1A no. 13 Blackhawk Christian topped Southern Wells 64-22 to headline a small slate of local girls basketball games on Friday night. Friday’s ScoresThe Associated PressGIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)Alexandria 64, Cowan 35Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Mooresville 44Blackford 62, Daleville 26Cascade 47, Indpls […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

11/5 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

6A Sectional 3Warsaw 0 Carroll 36 F 5A Sectional 11Snider 20 Bishop Dwenger 42 F 4A Sectional 19Leo 26 Northridge 27 F 4A Sectional 20Wayne 6 Mississinewa 42 F 3A Sectional 27Norwell 24 Peru 13 F 2A Sectional 35Eastside 21 Bishop Luers 16 F 2A Sectional 36Eastbrook 28 Tipton 21 F 1A Sectional 43South Adams […]
WARSAW, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
WANE 15

Luers coach Kyle Lindsay goes live on WANE 15 to preview GOTW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” is ready to roll at Luersfield and head coach Kyle Lindsay of the Knights joined WANE 15 live at 6 p.m. to preview the contest against Eastside. Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for the area’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
WANE 15

Huntington North’s Wiley commits to University of Colorado

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School’s Addy Wiley is heading westward, as the senior verbally committed to the University of Colorado on Friday. During her junior year with the Vikings, Wiley became the first female in Indiana history to take home both the 800 and 1600 meter state titles at the same state […]
WANE 15

Furst scores in double figures as Purdue tops UIndy in exhibition

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Zach Edey tallied 20 points and 5 rebounds to lead Purdue over the University of Indianapolis 86-64 at Mackey Arena in the Boilermakers’ first and only exhibition game this preseason. Jaden Ivey added 12 points while Caleb Furst and Brandon Newman each chipped in with 11. Furst, a freshman out […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WANE 15

Komets sign defenseman Chays Ruddy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that defenseman Chays Ruddy has agreed to terms and has been added to the roster. Ruddy, 23, last played for the University of Windsor during the 2019-20 season. In two seasons, the 6’2 defenseman racked up 92 penalty minutes in 47 games. This week, the team returns […]
NHL
WANE 15

WANE 15

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy