QAnon supporters meet in Dallas expecting return of JFK Jr. from the dead

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
 4 days ago

DALLAS ( KXAN ) — As state and local elections continue into the evening on Nov. 2, QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in downtown Dallas to await the return of John F. Kennedy, Jr., who died in 1999.

The gathering began at Dealey Plaza Monday night, The Dallas Morning News reports. Believers say the return of JFK Jr. in the city and spot where his father died in 1963 would begin the reinstatement of Donald Trump as president, according to several QAnon-affiliated social media accounts.

A popular QAnon influencer used the messaging app Telegram to repeat debunked claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election to their over 250,000 followers, Rolling Stone reports . The influencer theorized that John F. Kennedy, Jr., who died in a plane crash at the age of 38, will come back to life, and that another QAnon theory will be proven true: that every U.S. president and law since 1871 is illegitimate.

The “1871” theory relates to the passage of the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871, which QAnon believers say transitioned the U.S. into a corporation. “The theory is based on a false interpretation of the Organic Act,” writes BBC’s Shayan Sardarizadeh . “[The act] merely turned the District of Columbia into a municipal corporation, better known as a local governing body, and has no relation to a president or the U.S. as a whole.”

21 million Americans say Biden is ‘illegitimate’ and Trump should be restored by violence, survey finds

This “loophole” is believed to make Trump’s reinstatement possible — after which he would make JFK Jr. (who they believe has been in hiding) his vice president before stepping down. That would make Kennedy Jr. president. The prominent QAnon influencer, Rolling Stone reports, says once Trump steps down, he will become “1 of 7 new Kings. Most likely the King of Kings.”

QAnon is a wide-ranging and convoluted conspiracy theory largely supported by right-wing extremists. The group’s beliefs are hard to summarize, but include that the government is run by a cabal of pedophile and child sex traffickers, and that Donald Trump was secretly working against this “deep state.” QAnon believers blame Trump’s reelection loss on baseless claims of voter fraud, and many QAnon supporters were among the insurrectionists on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Streaming webcam site EarthCam has a live Dealey Plaza webcam , which can be viewed here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

BBC
New York Post

Colin Powell laid to rest at Washington National Cathedral

Colin Powell, the retired four-star general who served as the nation’s first black secretary of state, was remembered Friday as a beloved colleague, devoted family man and a fierce and fearless leader during a private funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. The noon service included tributes from Powell’s predecessor, former...
U.S. POLITICS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
