Support for President Biden’s Actions to Tackle Methane Emissions at Home and Abroad

Today, President Biden announced critical, commonsense steps to reduce methane emissions and seize economic growth and job creation opportunities—while rallying the world to take similar bold actions on methane, climate innovation, sustainable agriculture, and more.

While attending COP26 in Glasgow, President Biden unveiled a U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan that redoubles efforts from across the government to reduce U.S. methane emissions, cut consumer costs, protect workers and communities, maintain and create good-paying, union-friendly, and promote U.S. innovation and manufacturing.

President Biden also announced that more than 100 governments have now joined his Global Methane Pledge launched with the European Union to reduce the world’s methane emissions 30% from 2020 levels by 2030. This announcement comes alongside other U.S. climate partnerships to drive climate innovation, mobilize public and private finance, support critical ecosystems, and promote sustainable agriculture.

A broad coalition of labor, business, environmental, and congressional leaders, as well as state, local, and Tribal officials, are applauding the President’s bold steps to tackle methane emissions, deliver for economies and jobs at home, and restore U.S. climate leadership on the world stage.