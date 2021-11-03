CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 Years of Football: Gridiron Legends

By Randall Parmley
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) One hundred years of high school football, and an amazing number of legendary names. Every school has a name that stands above the rest. Reitz and Herman Byers. Harrison and Kevin Hardy.

The list goes on an on.

But how can a city like Evansville with a population under 120-thousand, have so many legendary players?

“Between the coaches, the community supporting us, just bringing out the best in each other, the camaraderie. Just all these magical things coming together, is what I think makes things so unique for Evansville high school football.”

Today football greatness is measured by playing in the NFL. While the River City has had it share of players reaching the ultimate level, the city’s history is full of players that made an impact at the collegiate level, and many names are now permanently enshrined in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.

So, now here’s the tough part: Out of all these legends, what one player stands out above the rest?

“Everybody knows Bob Griese. Its like, oh he’s from Evansville? I didn’t know that. Just from the outside looking in, he’s the most famous. It would be hard to name one guy but if I had to say most famous from the outside looking in, it’d be Griese.”

(This story was originally published on November 2 , 2021)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

