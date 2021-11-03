CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old dead after shooting on Rochester’s northeast side

By James Battaglia
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting along Peckham Street off Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the teen was taken to Rochester General Hospital around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday with at least one gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on Peckham Street. Officers remained at the scene late into Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 14

Henry Eisemann
3d ago

oh I 'm in shock also. WTH the neighbor. hood is keeping up appearances. perhaps these dwellers are part of the Franklin prob also that is if they even go to school

Reply
4
tls
3d ago

Parents don’t Care they will have there Kids on the Street to buy drugs for them rather them getting shot it’s the kids so it’s the parents negligence of taking care of there kids who don’t want the responsibility for them and it’s the parents fault welcome to Rochester and how they raise there kids here it’s a disgrace to society

Reply
2
 

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

