15-year-old dead after shooting on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting along Peckham Street off Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the teen was taken to Rochester General Hospital around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday with at least one gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on Peckham Street. Officers remained at the scene late into Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

