Indiana Tech to host Criminal Justice and Pre-Law Career Fair Nov. 17
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech's Career for Criminal Justice is hosting a Criminal Justice and Pre-Law Career Fare on Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Indiana Tech is inviting anyone interested in learning about a career in criminal justice or attending law school to come talk to representatives from:
- Federal, state and local law enforcement
- Correctional agencies
- The Department of Natural Resources
- Regional law schools
- United States Armed Forces
This free event will be held in the Seitz Conference Center, on the second floor of Indiana Tech’s Andorfer Commons.
