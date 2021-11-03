CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,364 New Cases, 14 More Deaths Over 96 Hours

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G39k4_0cknHzqo00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,364 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths over the past 96 hours.

The multiple days of data come after issues with the state’s database Monday and Tuesday.

There have been 8,878 total hospitalizations and 133,256 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,324.

