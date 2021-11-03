CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh 2021 Mayor race historic regardless of outcome

By Nick Horwat
PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) The polls are officially closed for Election Day 2021, and in Western Pennsylvania, the main focus is on the race for Pittsburgh Mayor.

Regardless of outcome, the City of Pittsburgh will see a new Mayor and it will be a historic night for the positon.

Democrat Ed Gainey, who is the favorite to win the election, could become Pittsburgh’s first ever black mayor if he wins the race.

If Republican Tony Moreno wins the election, he would become the first GOP mayor in the city since 1933 when John Herron held the position for a year.

Moreno ran in the Democratic Primary against Gainey and current Mayor Bill Peduto, and switched parties to run as a Republican for Mayor.

As of 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday night, Gainey holds a lead in the race, mostly from mail-in ballots.

