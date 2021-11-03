CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis And Clark County, MT

Lewis and Clark County Commission opposes proposed split of the county for congressional districts

By MTN News
KTVH
KTVH
 4 days ago
Lewis and Clark County Commissioners have penned a letter to the Montana Districting and Apportionment Committee outlining their opposition to any map that would split Lewis and Clark County for congressional districts.

“Since most of the people who live in the Helena Valley, work in the City of Helena, we cannot imagine the logic that would prevent thousands of our Lewis and Clark County residents from voting in a Congressional district where they spend half of their waking hours,” the letter stated.

One of the new maps, CP 13 proposed by Democrat members of the commission, would split the city of Helena from the Helena Valley. The proposed map would but the city in the west district and the rest of the county in the east.

The districting commission has been deadlocked over how to divide the state, and have a Nov. 14 deadline to file a plan.

This past weekend the commission members had hoped to narrow it from two maps to one. Maylinn Smith, the commission’s nonpartisan chair, again urged the two Democratic and two Republican commissioners to work toward a consensus, but the day-long meeting with Republicans and Democrats having each brought a new map to the table.

Members of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Committee are scheduled to meet again on Thursday.


Lewis And Clark County, MT
Montana State
Helena, MT
Lewis And Clark County, MT
Helena, MT
Montana Government
Helena starts looking at how to spend $16M in ARPA funding

The city of Helena is set to receive about $16 million through the federal American Relief Plan Act, but they have outlined more than $50 million of projects that they could conceivably use the funding for. That means city leaders will have to decide what their priorities are.
HELENA, MT
Boulder Valley property nominated for National Register of Historic Places

Down a dirt road, by the Boulder River and the Elkhorn Mountains, sits the Hall Bungalow as it has for more than 100 years. Tresa Smith’s family has been in the Boulder Valley for generations, and the Hall Bungalow holds special memories for her—decorating the 17-foot Christmas tree each year, riding horses around the ranch with her brother.
BOULDER, MT
Municipal elections: Helena mayoral race

Helena’s mayor says the city has made strides in the last four years, and he wants to continue that work. His challenger says city leadership needs to do a better job of listening to the public.
HELENA, MT
