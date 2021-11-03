UCLA football player recorded threatening female students, trapping them in elevator

A video taken by a student at UCLA on the evening of Oct. 31 appears to show a football player threatening a group including several women trapped in an elevator as he holds the door open and blocks their exit.

The player in the video has been identified as UCLA Bruins defensive tackle Jay Toia.

The video was tweeted by a relative of one of the students trapped in the elevator. The student said she recorded and shared the video with family out of fear for her safety.

In the video, the six-foot-three, 325-pound Toia can be heard threatening to assault one or more of the elevator’s occupants, whom he believed were visiting the school from the rival University of Southern California. Toia played for the USC Trojans football team until transferring to UCLA this fall.

Toia can also be heard shouting expletives at the elevator riders, which included a number of female students who claimed they were visiting from U.C. Santa Barbara.

The UCLA Athletics Department has been made aware of the video, and as of Tuesday evening were “following university protocols concerning student conduct,” according to The Los Angeles Times’ Ben Bloch.

The person who recorded the video declined to speak on-the-record with KNX 1070 but said they are considering filing a police report.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram