Save The Date: Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit

By @actheplug
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
 9 days ago

Source: Radio One Digital

Join us at 9AM CST/10AM EST Saturday, November 13th for Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit!

Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit is a virtual expo that brings women together for a day of inspiration, entertainment, encouragement, and education online.

Throughout the day attendees can expect an inspiring keynote address, music entertainment, and seminars that focus on relationships, legal advice, physical, mental, financial and emotional health.

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

The 804's Source for Hip Hop and R&B

 https://ipowerrichmond.com/

