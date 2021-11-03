CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Police Chiefs Concerned Over Outcome Of Minneapolis Ballot Question

By Jennifer Mayerle
 9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All eyes are on Minneapolis and Question 2 on the ballot. It’s top of mind for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association annual meeting in St. Cloud on Election Day. They too are waiting to see what voters decide.

Police chiefs tell WCCO the outcome of Question 2 will impact the policing profession.

“I think law enforcement across the state is concerned. I think that just the question that is on the ballot is to some extent delegitimizing what we do as police officers,” Duluth Chief Mike Tusken said.

“If the people who are clamoring for the answer to be yes, they’re going to be sorry because this is very dangerous stuff,” St. Cloud Chief Blair Anderson said.

“We’ve got a national crisis going on with recruiting and all of us are in that right now, and I’m sure that’s going to get worse with this,” Maple Grove Chief Eric Werner said.

WCCO will have more reaction from the law enforcement community throughout the night, and after the polls close.

Both Sides On Minneapolis Policing Question Sit Down To Forge Path Forward: ‘Let’s Do This Together’

