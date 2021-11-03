CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids already en route to NC

By Judith Retana
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As official approval for COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 loomed, doses were already on the way to North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said they were anticipating 411,000 doses of the pediatric vaccines. A spokes person told CBS 17 the doses would arrive in waves over nine business days.

The state noted, “doses cannot be administered to 5-11-year-olds until the CDC has made its recommendations”.

It also said, “We are dedicated to a fast and fair vaccine rollout, and making access to vaccines easy and everywhere. The federal government has indicated they will have sufficient supply.”

Vaccines would be delivered directly to providers, the state said. NCDHHS provider who have already requested or accepted doses would be the first to get vaccines. “We are working with pediatricians, all local health departments, pharmacies and other vaccine providers so they can be operationally ready to administer vaccines as quickly as possible when and if vaccines for younger children are authorized and recommended.”

The state said they were planning for family vaccination pop-up sites and other community vaccine events.

If the CDC gives the official stamp of approval, families can click here or text their ZIP code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near them.

