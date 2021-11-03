CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Got Any Leftover Halloween Candy? Donate It Or Sell It!

By Dago Cordova
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

(CBS4) – Many of us have lots of leftover candy from Halloween, and many of us might be sick of eating it. Some might be wondering: what do we do with it? CBS4 found some ways to donate it or sell it.

“Soldiers’ Angels” is a nonprofit that provides aid, comfort and resources to the military, veterans and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRuax_0cknHoO300

(credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

They have a “ Treats For Troops ” program where you can drop off your candy at participating businesses and organizations. Those treats are then sent to soldiers.

Some Colorado dentist offices participate in the Halloween Candy Buy Back program. You can get paid for your extra treats that will also be sent to the troops.

Make sure you call and ask ahead if these places are still participating candy donations.

Many online articles say Ronald McDonald House Charities take extra candy, but CBS4 called the Aurora chapter which told us that’s not the case.

Comments / 0

Related
mltnews.com

Leftover candy? Donate it to Holly House for stocking stuffers

Have extra Halloween candy? Holly House, which provides holiday gifts to 2,200 children in need in the Edmonds School District, invites you to donate it for use in Christmas stockings this year. Drop off your leftover candy at Sparta’s Pizza, 17630 Hwy 99 in Lynnwood.
LYNNWOOD, WA
fox5dc.com

Leftover Halloween pumpkins become special treats for animals

Chris Hatch, Owner of Mill Road Farms in Leesburg is just one of many farmers looking for your leftover pumpkins. Under the organization "Pumpkin For Pigs," donated pumpkins to local farms and animal sanctuaries are used as treats for livestock. Learn more at www.pumpkinsforpigs.org.
LEESBURG, VA
MONTCO.Today

Struggling with a Glut of Halloween Candy? Donate it to a Hero Via the Halloween Candy Give Back Program

Operation Gratitude connects servicepeople, veterans, and first responders with donated Halloween candy as a thank-you for their efforts. The Halloween Candy Give Back (HCGB) is a seasonal outreach by Operation Gratitude, a Chatsworth, CA, nonprofit. It’s unique approach to post-Halloween candy temptation may be useful to some Bucks County homes today.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KDHL AM 920

How About Sending Your Leftover Candy To Our Service Members?

So Halloween wrapped up last night, and let's say you didn't have as many trick-or-treaters as you had hoped. What do you do with all that leftover candy? I mean you could save it for later, or give the grandkids the leftovers the next time they come by. Or you could do something really fantastic, and give our service members something to smile about this holiday season. Why not send your candy to Marines stationed on base? Here's how to do just that.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Aurora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
Mashed

How Halloween Leftovers Led To The Creation Of Caramel Apples

Apples have quite the history. From the moment Dionysus gave one of these juicy fruits to Aphrodite to when Eve plucked one from the tree of knowledge, this fruit has forever been linked to love and affection, forbidden or otherwise, according to Symbolsage.com. But when Halloween rolls around, apples are linked to another type of love — the candied or caramel variety. But, how did apples become so connected with this day of trick-or-treating? Joan Morgan, author of The New Book of Apples, told NPR, "Apples, apple peels, and even pips have long been used to peer into the romantic future." In fact, Morgan goes on to explain that's why we bob for apples on the holiday, to determine future couplings.
FOOD & DRINKS
Dallas News

Got leftover pumpkins? A Frisco local will take them to be fed to mini pigs

North Texans donated about 5,000 pumpkins last year to My Pig-Filled Life in Wills Point, a small town about 50 miles east of Dallas. Frisco resident Sherrie Salas — who has led the project to support her friend’s mini pig nonprofit for the last three years — is asking residents, again, to donate their unwanted, uncarved gourds, which the farm repurposes for pig snacks.
FRISCO, TX
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy