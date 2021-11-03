CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County voters want their voice to be heard on school board candidates

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kako_0cknHa1t00

WAUKEE, IOWA – Dallas County voters showed out for city and school elections today. A big topic of discussion in the county has been the school board elections in Waukee.

There are four school board spots open with eight total candidates running for the positions. This race was the one that drove Dallas County voters to the polls more than others.

“I am concerned about the school board and the issues for children and also that we spend our money in the right place for children and the education materials and update education curriculum for people,” said Karen Daughan a Dallas County Voter.

School board positions are non-partisan but across the state and in Waukee political action committees put their support behind certain candidates which for one teacher and parent was concerning.

“I would say I don’t love how political it has gotten so my reason for being here is I wasn’t going for candidates that were necessarily going the political route,” said Elizabeth Faber a Dallas County Voter. “To me it is about the kids and about education less about parents having their say in everything.”

Another voter wanted politics to play a roll in school board elections.

“I want good stable conservative members on my school board that aren’t going to be preaching racial problems so that is my biggest issue right there.” said Al Scholes a Dallas County Voter.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday with election results following shortly after.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Big win! Polk County voters pass $65M conservation and recreation bond

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Water and land conservation in Polk County is getting another boost after voters approved a $65 million bond referendum in Tuesday’s election. In unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor’s Office, the Polk County Water and Land Legacy was approved by an overwhelming 81% of voters. The measure only needed 60% […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Election Day: Local officials expect voter turnout to be high

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s Election Day for city council and school board statewide. Warren County said it’s seeing double the number of absentee votes coming in over the past couple of days. Polk County is also seeing more people voting absentee.  The County Auditor, Jamie Fitzgerald expects the trend will continue for in-person voting […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Dallas County, IA
Elections
City
Waukee, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Waukee, IA
Government
Dallas County, IA
Government
County
Dallas County, IA
WHO 13

Iowa files lawsuit against Biden Administration over vaccine mandate rules

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s governor has followed through on a vow to fight the new vaccine mandate rules outlined by the federal government. Gov. Kim Reynolds is now suing President Joe Biden and other government officials over the mandate that requires employees at businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Developer backs out of plan to rehabilitate historic Des Moines Fire Department headquarters

DES MOINES, Iowa — The former Des Moines Fire Department headquarters is back on the market. Kansas City-based developers Abbott Properties announced this week it would abandon its proposal to rehabilitate the historic property. The company agreed to buy the building two months ago and planned to spend $3.5 million on improvements. Abbott Properties owner […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Early voting comes to an end in first election under new Iowa law

DES MOINES, IOWA — With in-person absentee coming to an end on Monday right before election day, county election offices were starting to fill up with more voters. In Polk County, 347 voters were in voting today filling out their ballots for city and school elections. The average is usually 100 per day during this […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

27 year old’s victory shakes up Des Moines city council

DES MOINES, Iowa — The races for the three Des Moines City Council seats were a mixed bag for the experienced candidates with two incumbents holding firm. The shocker of the night comes from a 27-year-old that spent much of the past year and half as an attendee at council meetings trying to push for […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My School#Election
WHO 13

Governor Reynolds to make legal challenge to Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is vowing to take on the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate rule. Reynolds issued a statement Thursday morning, in part saying, “Biden’s plan pits Americans against Americans, while forcing them to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs.” The rules issued Thursday mean companies […]
HEALTH
WHO 13

INSIDERS: Virus response drives more candidates to run for school board

PART 1: Number of candidates surges as response to COVID-19 drives election campaigns More challengers entered school board races across the state compared to recent years, research from the Iowa Association of School Boards shows, but it’s not because incumbents declined to run for re-election. Interest is up from both incumbents and challengers for Tuesday’s […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHO 13

Central Iowa hospitals begin enforcement of vaccine mandates

DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowa healthcare workers could be out of a job if they have not already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine. Monday, Nov. 1, marks the deadline for MercyOne Medical Center, Broadlawns Medical Center, and UnityPoint Health – Des Moines to get vaccinated. The hospital system notified its employees back in August they will […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WHO 13

WHO 13

1K+
Followers
588
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy