CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Ames School Board focus on one issue

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZrlJ_0cknHMrp00

AMES, Iowa — Ames voters had one top issue as they voted for three candidates for the School Board. Last February the Ames Community Schools held a week of action in the classroom to discuss inclusion and equity issues. The curriculum also mentioned queer and transgender issues. While some here praised the school for efforts to be inclusive, others felt the district strayed into a political issue.

Three candidates were endorsed by a group called Ames Deserves Better, which claims to promote the rights of families to make decisions and eliminating political agendas.

Other candidates ran on equity and inclusion as well as transparency. Voters were thinking about these issues as they cast their ballots.

“I am very much pro-science in the schools, and I’m very much for the teaching of inclusivity that addresses all students needs,” said Susan Bedell, an Ames voter.

“It’s really about not just my children, but all the children in the Amesschool district,” said Mook Bascomb, an Ames Voter. “I am a trans man, and I represent that fully and I think it’s important that we do not exclude individuals who are within the LGBTQ community nor the African-American communities.

“Critical Race Theory, I don’t know if they’re doing that at Ames High or in the school system, but I just want to make sure that they’re not because it’s not necessary to teach politics in school,” said Barry Blanford, an Ames voter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Developer backs out of plan to rehabilitate historic Des Moines Fire Department headquarters

DES MOINES, Iowa — The former Des Moines Fire Department headquarters is back on the market. Kansas City-based developers Abbott Properties announced this week it would abandon its proposal to rehabilitate the historic property. The company agreed to buy the building two months ago and planned to spend $3.5 million on improvements. Abbott Properties owner […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Big win! Polk County voters pass $65M conservation and recreation bond

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Water and land conservation in Polk County is getting another boost after voters approved a $65 million bond referendum in Tuesday’s election. In unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor’s Office, the Polk County Water and Land Legacy was approved by an overwhelming 81% of voters. The measure only needed 60% […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Ames, IA
Government
WHO 13

Iowa files lawsuit against Biden Administration over vaccine mandate rules

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s governor has followed through on a vow to fight the new vaccine mandate rules outlined by the federal government. Gov. Kim Reynolds is now suing President Joe Biden and other government officials over the mandate that requires employees at businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Polk County Auditor reports high turnout for municipal elections as office adjusts to new voting rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — Odd-year elections are typically overlooked compared to elections with candidates for Congress or President, but Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said his county’s voters came out in droves for Tuesday’s municipal elections. “We had a little bit over 69,000 voters out of the roughly 250,000 voters that are active in Polk […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Governor Reynolds to make legal challenge to Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is vowing to take on the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate rule. Reynolds issued a statement Thursday morning, in part saying, “Biden’s plan pits Americans against Americans, while forcing them to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs.” The rules issued Thursday mean companies […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ames School Board#The School Board#Ames Deserves Better#Lgbtq#African American
WHO 13

Early voting comes to an end in first election under new Iowa law

DES MOINES, IOWA — With in-person absentee coming to an end on Monday right before election day, county election offices were starting to fill up with more voters. In Polk County, 347 voters were in voting today filling out their ballots for city and school elections. The average is usually 100 per day during this […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

27 year old’s victory shakes up Des Moines city council

DES MOINES, Iowa — The races for the three Des Moines City Council seats were a mixed bag for the experienced candidates with two incumbents holding firm. The shocker of the night comes from a 27-year-old that spent much of the past year and half as an attendee at council meetings trying to push for […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

INSIDERS: Virus response drives more candidates to run for school board

PART 1: Number of candidates surges as response to COVID-19 drives election campaigns More challengers entered school board races across the state compared to recent years, research from the Iowa Association of School Boards shows, but it’s not because incumbents declined to run for re-election. Interest is up from both incumbents and challengers for Tuesday’s […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHO 13

WHO 13

1K+
Followers
588
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy