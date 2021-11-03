Denver’s Sun Valley Neighborhood Gets Long-Awaited Food Market

DENVER (CBS4) — After a decade of planning by the Denver Housing Authority, the doors of a brand new 1,800 square-foot market are officially open for the neighborhood of Sun Valley.

“I am so excited. This has been a long time coming,” said Annie Hancock, Interim Director of Community Connections at DHA. “Sun Valley is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the state of Colorado. And they have come around this master plan in such a unique and positive way.”

Decatur Fresh Market now sits right in the middle what up to this point had been a food desert, fulfilling a major need for some 2,000 residents. It is located at 995 North Decatur Street in Denver.

“The closest grocery store is on Speer and 13th, access to food right now is 7-Eleven,” said Hancock.

Hancock told CBS4’s Mekialaya White there’s a variety of international foods at a good price.

“We want to make sure there’s vegetables so you can make something for dinner, you can come in and get a cup of coffee and breakfast burrito, or a muffin or baked good,” Hancock said.

The facility also provides paid internships that help lend way to job training.

Decatur Fresh also operates a paid training internship program through the Youth Employment Academy. It allows youths aged 14 to 24 interested in retail management and customer service to acquire job skills.

“And really feel like this is a space for the community, designed by the community, and product that’s really serving the community,” said Hancock.

The market will be open Tuesday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The coffee shop will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

