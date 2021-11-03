CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UAW members vote on proposed new agreement with John Deere

By Stephanie Johnson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072O8s_0cknHHSC00

DES MOINES, Iowa – On Tuesday, the United Auto Workers members voted on a new tentative agreement at Adventureland.

Union members voted between 9 and 2 pm at the Palace Theater.

According to UAW, the agreement contains enhanced economic gains and provides the highest quality healthcare benefits. If members vote ‘yes’ on the deal, workers could get a 10% pay raise and an $8,500 bonus. Workers will also receive 5% raises in the third and 5th years of the contract.

However, some union members are unsure about the potential outcome.

“I didn’t really talk to too many people, but I kind of got a vibe that a lot of people are staying strong and holding out for more,” said UAW member 450 Brian Vorhes, a longtime John Deere employee.

“I feel like this offer should have been the first offer. I felt like the first offer was a bit of a low ball.”

The UAW did not release the results of Tuesday’s vote. However, if union members vote no on the proposed deal, it’s unclear whether Deere and UAW will negotiate another agreement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

UAW member hit, killed by car near John Deere picket line

MILAN, Ill. (AP) - Police say a vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Workers member as he was walking to a picket line outside a John Deere plant in Illinois. Milan, Illinois, Police Chief Shawn Johnson said the man was struck Wednesday morning near a road that leads to the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in the northwest Illinois city.
MILAN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Reuters

Deere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co (DE.N)agreed on a new six-year contract with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union that would be subject to a vote by the company's striking workers, the company said in a statement on Saturday. The new deal on wages and employee...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Timeline of the John Deere, UAW strike

How long has the strike situation between John Deere and 10,000 UAW members been going on? Take a look at this timeline through October for the details.
POLITICS
Quad-Cities Times

Watch now: John Deere strike wages on

“Try again,” says John Deere employees. After the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement with the company over the weekend, 55% of members just voted “no deal” on the contract. Deere union workers reject labor agreement, extending strike. Members of the United Auto Workers union rejected a deal...
ECONOMY
Hawk Eye

Union leaders say members lost work at John Deere plant in solidarity with striking UAW

Local labor leaders say their members lost work this week as a casualty of the ongoing Deere & Co. strike. Tom Hayes, the secretary-treasurer for Laborers' Local 177, said union contractors were supposed to pour concrete inside a factory at John Deere Des Moines Works in Ankeny. But because the workers declined to cross striking United Auto Workers picket lines outside of the plant, he said his members lost the work Wednesday afternoon.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
illinoisnewsnow.com

UAW Member, John Deere Worker Killed While Walking Picket Line in Milan Identified

56 year old Richard Rich was a 15 year John Deere employee. On Wednesday, Mr Rich was walking a picket line in front of the John Deere Distribution Center in Milan when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. Mr Rich was identified on Wednesday afternoon by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. According to the Coroner’s report, Mr Rich suffered multiple traumatic chest injuries which are listed as his cause of death. The incident remains under investigation by the Milan Police Department and the Moline Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team.
MILAN, IL
b93radio.com

Strike Continues After John Deere Employees Reject Second Contract

Deere and Company employees this week again rejected a tentative contract agreement. By a vote of 45% yes to 55% no, United Auto Workers John Deere members voted down the agreement Tuesday night. UAW says the strike will continue as they discuss the next steps with the company. This is the second tentative contract agreement rejected by Deere workers.
LABOR ISSUES
Shore News Network

John Deere Workers Reject New Contract, Extend Strike

Workers at Deer & Co. rejected a second contract offer from the company that would increase their pay by 10%, multiple sources reported. Over 10,000 employees at 12 John Deere plants in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas rejected a deal agreed upon initially on Oct. 30, the company said in a press release Wednesday. A group of 100 workers at two facilities in Colorado and Georgia voted to accept an identical deal, Fox Business reported.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uaw#The United Auto Workers
uticaphoenix.net

United Auto Workers members reject second John Deere contract proposal,

DES MOINES, Iowa — Deere & Co. employees will remain on strike after the United Auto Workers rejected a second contract offer Tuesday. Members across Iowa, Illinois and Kansas voted against the proposal, 55%-45%, continuing the strike against the agriculture and construction equipment maker that started Oct. 14. Union and company officials did not say when they expect to return to the bargaining table.
DES MOINES, IA
Ames Tribune

John Deere officials say latest proposed contract, rejected by UAW strikers, was 'best and final offer'

A Deere & Co. official says United Auto Workers members should not expect a bigger offer after voting down a new contract this week. Deere spokesperson Jennifer Hartmann told the Des Moines Register on Wednesday that the rejected agreement with the UAW was the company's "best and final offer." About 55% of the 10,100 workers across Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas voted down the contract Tuesday, continuing a strike that started Oct. 14.
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

John Deere: “Last and Best” Offer Made, No More Talks Planned

Deere & Company says its most recent offer to the United Auto Workers is its last and final offer and the company will not be returning to the negotiating table. 90 percent of union workers rejected the first proposed six-year contract from Deere and went on strike on October 14th. Jennifer Hartmann, a spokeswoman for the company, says Deere listened to employees after the first offer was overwhelmingly turned down.
BUSINESS
KCCI.com

John Deere warns striking workers not to expect better offer

MOLINE, Ill. — Deere executives say the company won't return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it won't offer a better contract thanone they rejected that included immediate 10% raises. Marc Howze, the chief administrative officer of Deere & Co., said Wednesday that the deal the United Auto...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Rolling Stone

‘A Way of Life Is At Stake.’ Striking John Deere Workers Defy the Company, and Their Union, to Tell Their Stories

It’s an October Saturday in Iowa and the farmers ride green machines. Some wear headphones as they tend the land between the towns of What Cheer and Ottumwa. The Hawkeyes are playing the Badgers, a game that can’t be missed, but, still, there’s work to be done and only so much daylight. I’m on State Route 21, the sun is shining, and a gentle autumn wind blows through my open window. It is hard not to be sentimental about America the beautiful. But it doesn’t take long for that sentimentality to morph into defiance. About 45 minutes later, I pull into...
AGRICULTURE
bloomberglaw.com

Strike Gives Deere Workers a New Deal That’s Better Than Most

John Deere workers went on strike last month hoping to snag a bigger piece of their employer’s $5 billion pie, forcing the company to shift office staff to the assembly line. Now, it appears the workers got their wish. Deere & Co. workers are set to vote Tuesday on a...
LABOR ISSUES
WHO 13

WHO 13

1K+
Followers
588
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy